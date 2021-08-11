Recent arrests made in Johnson City include:
• Johnson City police charged a woman with reckless endangerment after she reportedly fired a handgun inside a residence.
Officers were dispatched Tuesday to the home on Davis Street where they arrested Audra McCurry, 43, of Johnson City, on charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Witnesses told police that McCurry fired several rounds from a handgun inside the residence. One round struck a neighboring home. There were also several people inside the residence with her when the incident occurred.
McCurry told police she saw people outside armed with “.45s”, but no evidence was found to support her claims. Several shell casings were recovered from the residence and several holes were found exiting the house.
No one was injured, and McCurry was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $10,000 bond.
• Christopher M. Hillyer, 22, of Greeneville, was arrested Tuesday charges of statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The arrest was the result of an investigation into a report of Hillyer having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl in Johnson City. Hillyer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.