Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Anthony Laemmel, 37, 624 East Maple St. and Tamera Ashby, 45, 447 Summit Drive were arrested Monday and each charged with aggravated burglary. Officers were dispatched shortly after noon to a residential burglary in progress on Princeton Road. According to a police department press release, the victims found Laemmel and Ashby inside the home. The front door had been forced open and barricaded with a chair, all the living room windows were open and the victims’ belongings were thrown around the residence. Police said Laemmel and Ashby ran off when the victims arrived home, but they located them behind the residence. Both were being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Matthew Vines, 38, 103 Barker Road, Gray, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries at State of Franklin Road and Med Tech Parkway shortly after 11 a.m. During the crash investigation, officers found a loaded Ruger .22-caliber pistol lying in the floorboard of Vines’ pickup truck. Vines was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital. Police ran a records check and found Vines was a convicted felon. After being treated for his injuries, Vines was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.
Julie S. Mahara, 33, no address available, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated burglary. Officers were dispatched on a report of a residential burglary on Preservation Circle. The resident called 911 around noon to report that a woman she didn’t know walked into her home while she was at home with her young child. After being told law enforcement had been contacted, the female fled the scene. The woman, later identified by police as Mahara, was located a short distance away. She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.
On April 7, officers arrested 37 year old Tina M. Burton, 37, no address given, on charges of possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Officers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. to Taco Bell, 2100 W. Market St. to check on Burton because she had fallen asleep while in the drive through line. During the investigation, officers found methamphetamine allegedly packaged for resale and a variety of pills divided into their own packages with prices per pill printed on the outside. Police said Burton also had a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia. Burton’s cash and vehicle were seized in accordance with state law. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $22,500 bond.