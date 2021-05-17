Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
April Patterson, 44, 355 Grindstaff Rd, Butler, was arrested Friday after police saw her stopped in the intersection of North State of Franklin and West Market Street and slumped over the steering wheel. Officers saw the car around 3:20 a.m. Police said that initially Patterson gave them a relative’s identification information, but they were able to positively identify her. They got Patterson out of the car to investigate and had her perform several field sobriety tests which, according to a press release, she did not perform well. Once she was positively identified, officers found that her driving privileges had been revoked. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a baggie of what they believed to be methamphetamine.
Patterson was charged with driving under the influence 1st, driving on a revoked license 3rd, simple possession of methamphetamine, and identity theft. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on an $8,000 bond.
Jonathan Murphy, 31, 2821 Antioch Rd., Johnson City was arrested on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and evading arrest after police responded to a shots fire call at Café & Sports Bar, 225 E. Main St., Sunday evening. Officers located Murphy, who matched the description given by witnesses about the person who fired the shots. As officers approached Murphy, he ran off but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Officers determined Murphy had been in an argument with other people. During the argument, Murphy fired a weapon, which caused a minor injury to another person. Murphy was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000.
Jose L. Cordero, 34, 141 Garden Dr., Johnson City was arrested eaerly Sunday morning on charges of simple assault domestic, child abuse / neglect, and interference with emergency calls.
Officers were dispatched to 141 Garden Dr. around 3:30 a.m., in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman there had video-called a family member who was able to see the assault and then called 911. When officers got to the scene, they could still hear what sounded like an assault occurring within the apartment. They made contact with Cordero and the woman, and determined Cordero had struck a female subject several times. Additionally, during the course of the assault, Cordero struck a 6-year old child being held by the victim. Cordero also destroyed the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling emergency services herself. He was being held on a $3,000 bond.