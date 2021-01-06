Recent felony arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Thomas Frazier, 28, 539 Sequoyah Drive, Kingsport, was arrested on a charge of criminal simulation over $2,500. The arrest stems from an investigation into a counterfeit check at First Community Bank, 300 Sunset Drive. Investigators said Frazier attempted to cash a check from a business in West Virginia for $4,560 on Tuesday. Bank staff contacted the business, and found out the check was fraudulent. Frazier was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.
Colby Clark, 18, 1886 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft of services under $1,000, and vandalism over $1,000. The arrest resulted from an incident that occurred about 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 30. Officers responded to All Hours Towing, 1510 E. Millard St., in reference to a Jeep Wrangler driving through the gate of the property. When officers arrived, they spoke to an employee of the business who said a Jeep Wrangler had been towed earlier in the evening. Clark was in possession of the vehicle when it was towed and refused to pay the tow bill. The caller stated he returned to the lot after receiving a phone call from Clark and discovered the gate had been torn down and the Jeep Wrangler missing. Officers located the Jeep parked at the address of the registered owner a short time later. Clark turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday and was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Andrew C. Gibson, 26, 493 Possum Creek Road, Greeneville, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding and driving on a suspended license. Officers on patrol stopped a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. that was being driven at high speed on West Market Street. At first, the driver — later identified as Gibson — wouldn’t stop and ran two red lights. The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted JCPD and was able to pull the vehicle over. Gibson was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of $3,000 bond.
Jacob Michael Ollis, 34, no address provided, was arrested Jan. 2 around 7 p.m. after officers responded to a burglary call at the John Sevier Center, 141 E. Market St. Ollis was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated arson for allegedly smashing his way into an apartment and starting a fire. Johnson City firefighters also responded due to the fire. Ollis was accused of putting combustible items on the eyes and in the oven of a stove and turning both on. Firefighters gained control of the scene before the fire spread. Officers found Ollis wandering outside the complex. He had been seen on video by officers and confronted by the complex management inside the apartment during the fire. Ollis was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
Kevin Tolley, 45, 618 N. Barton St., Johnson City, was arrested Jan. 1 on charges of sale of a schedule VI drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Buffalo Street and Pine Street checking for a suspect in another reported incident. While checking the area, officers encountered Tolley who had in his possession approximately three ounces of marijuana, and .5 grams of methamphetamine. A digital scale was found on his person after he admitted to having a small amount of marijuana. Tolley was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Joseph McDonald, 41, 219 Bayless Road, Jonesborough, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 after officers responded to an outbuilding break-in at 615 N. State of Franklin Road on Dec. 29. The victim, who is an employee for ETSU Family Medicine, kept his tools in the outbuilding behind the office. When he arrived that day, he discovered that someone had come through the rear window of the building and stole approximately $2,500 worth of tools. Fingerprints were obtained from the rear window and a cabinet from the inside of the building. The fingerprints were sent off to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab and analyzed. It was determined that the fingerprints were McDonald’s. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Sharon A. Greenwell, 61, 310 Scott St., Butler, was arrested Dec. 29 around 3 p.m. on one count of theft of property over $1,000. Officers were dispatched to J.C. Penney, 2011 N. Roan St. to investigate a shoplifting incident. Greenwell was accused of being in the store and selecting various merchandise worth $2,224.67, then exiting the store without paying for it. Greenwell was arrested and transported to Washington County Detention Center where she was being held on $750 bond.