Recent arrests made by the Johnson City Police Department include:
Man facing several charges: Johnson City Police arrested Daniel Tate, 23, 932 Pardee St., last week on charges of resale of methamphetamine, evading arrest, and light law violation.
About 2:45 a.m. on March 2, officers attempted a make a traffic stop on a gold Toyota Avalon, but the driver took off and officers stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.
About five minutes after the attempted stop, officers located the vehicle at the Econo Lodge Hotel, 207 E. Mountcastle Drive. Officers spoke with hotel staff and were able to obtain a room number that was associated with the vehicle. They spoke to Tate in room 210 and he reportedly confessed to evading the traffic stop. A consent to search the room yielded approximately nine different baggies of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.
Tate was transported to Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $20,000 bond.
Man accused of possessing drugs: On Saturday, Johnson City police arrested Philip J. Gilbert, 38, 207 Boyd St., and charged him with felony possession of schedule II narcotics, simple possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers were investigating a trespassing call around 9:30 a.m. and located Gilbert sleeping beside a convenience store. Officers found out through a criminal search that Gilbert had an extraditable warrant from another jurisdiction for dangerous drug violations.
Officers reportedly found what was believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Gilbert’s backpack.
Gilbert was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $12,000 bond.
Shoplifting, driving charges placed: Edgardo Vila, 37, 407 W. Main St., was arrested Friday on two counts of shoplifting, evading arrest, and reckless driving. Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter, 3111 Browns Mill Road, around 3:27 p.m., in reference to a shoplifter.
Officers reportedly located Vila traveling away from the scene and attempted a traffic stop. Vila failed to yield to emergency equipment and passed numerous vehicles at high speed and the traffic stop attempt was discontinued.
Before police obtained a warrant, Vila returned to Walmart and was apprehended for shoplifting. He was taken into custody and served with the warrant for shoplifting, evading arrest, and reckless driving. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $13,000 bond.
Shoplifting charge: Jacob D. Daugherty, 30, 3500 W. Market St., was arrested Sunday on shoplifting and burglary charges after city police responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart, 2915 W. Market St. around 1:30 p.m.
One of the suspects, identified as Daugherty, had previously been banned from the business in 2020 for another shoplifting offense. While speaking with him, Daugherty had several items fall from under his jacket to the floor.
Daugherty was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $2,000 bond.
