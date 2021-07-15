A Johnson City business owner was arrested this week on tax evasion charges and theft.
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Amy Oaks Turner for tax evasion and theft of property.
A Washington County grand jury indicted Turner on one felony count of theft of property over $60,000, 51 felony counts of filing false sales tax returns, and one felony count of tax evasion. The indictments allege Turner willfully attempted to evade sales tax by filing false sales tax returns for Charley's Philly Steaks, from January 2015 through March 2019. Bond was set at $50,000.
"The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."
If convicted, Turner could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, and a maximum of six years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for the theft charge.
The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Ken Baldwin's office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
Other recent arrests in Johnson City include:
Kevin Boyette, Huntington Ave, Boston, Mass. was arrested July 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of schedule VI drug, criminal trespassing, and evading arrest. Johnson City police responded to the downtown area around 4:40 p.m. July 10 in reference to a person of interest regarding a stolen vehicle that had been recovered earlier that day. Officers found Boyette walking in the area of West Maple St. towards South Roan St.
As officers tried to confront Boyette, he ran behind houses in the area and climbed the outlying fence of a towing company lot located nearby. After a brief standoff with police, he eventually surrendered. During a search of Boyette and his property, 25 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and $1114 cash was located.
Boyette was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
Candice Pricenor, Wilhoit Rd, Chuckey, was arrested July 8 on five counts of felony reckless endangerment and violation of an order of protection.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of University Pkwy that day in reference to a motor vehicle crash. The investigation revealed Pricenor was recklessly pursuing a vehicle driven by her husband when she crashed. Pricenor made a right turn at a high rate of speed, lost control of her Nissan Rogue and struck another vehicle containing 5 individuals. Police also determined Pricenor had an active order of protection from her husband that was violated by her actions. She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she was held on an $11,000 bond.