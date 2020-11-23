Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Christopher T. Crum, 1716 Orlando Dr, Johnson City, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 11-E Motel in reference to a fight in progress around 11:17 p.m., and after viewing hotel surveillance footage of the incident, Crum had committed the offense. There was a verbal altercation involving Crum and another person, and he aggressively proceeded toward a victim with a large knife raised in his hand which caused the victim to quickly retreat in fear. No injuries were incurred as a result of the assault. Crum was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Derek J. Baldwin was arrested Saturday night on charges of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and unlawful possession without a prescription. Around 9:51 pm, officers responded to the Johnson City Medical Center in reference to someone trying to break into a car. Hospital security officers had detained Baldwin. Security stated they saw Baldwin enter the lobby of the Johnson City Medical Center and immediately leave after spotting them. A short time later a woman entered the lobby and told the security staff that she had seen Baldwin rummaging through her vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, Baldwin was apprehended and detained by security until police arrived on scene. Baldwin later admitted to officers that he opened a car window to look for some change. He was placed under arrest and during a search incident to arrest, officers located four prescription pills for which he did not have a prescription. Baldwin was held in the Washington County Detention Center, in lieu of an $11,000 bond.
Michael R. Reed, 30, 700 E. Mountcastle Drive, was arrested Saturday on charges of charged him with violation of light law, evading (by vehicle), evading (on foot), simple possession of schedule VI, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession without a prescription, driving on revoked license, and fourth offense of driving under the influence offense.
Officers made a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. on a Honda Civic with inoperable tail lights in the area of Legion Street and King Springs Road. The driver wouldn't stop, but the vehicle was later located by officers in an apartment parking lot on Linden Avenue. Officers canvassed the area and located a male lying along the fence line. The male ignored verbal commands and fled on foot. Officers eventually located the male again near the apartment complex where he was taken into custody. Officers determined Reed was the driver of the vehicle. Hewas found to be in possession of marijuana and Suboxone along with drug paraphernalia, and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center.
Cody Street, 29, 285 Ralph Hoss Rd, Jonesborough, TN) was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of stolen property (over $1000) and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Officers made a traffic stop on a Toyota Celica that was reported stolen in Sullivan County Nov. 14. During a search of the vehicle numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found in a box belonging to Street. He was arrested and held in the Washington County Detention Center lieu of a $2,000 bond.