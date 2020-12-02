Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Timothy Nickles, 47, Johnson City, was arrested Monday on charges of theft of property, motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Officers were on routine patrol around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a spray-painted gray Honda Civic in a business parking lot after hours. Officers went to talk to the driver, later identified as Nickles, and after checking the vehicle through a crime database discovered it was reported stolen out of Johnson City on Nov. 28. During a search of the vehicle, a small box was found that Nickles identified as his property. Inside the box was a substance that resembled methamphetamine, two uncapped syringes commonly used for illegal drug use and a glass pipe with what looked to be methamphetamine residue visible. Nickles was arrested and being held in the Washington County Detention Center.
Renee C. Marlowe, 41, 2604 Highway 91, Elizabethton, was arrested Sunday around 10:45 p.m.on a fugitive from justice warrant after police responded to a call about two suspicious people near State of Franklin Road and Sevier Street. While talking to the two people, officers found out there was an active warrant out on Marlowe for a charge in Washington County, Virginia, for a violation of probation. Officials there said they would extradite Marlowe to their jurisdiction. Officers took Marlowe into custody and transported her to the Washington County Detention Center where she was being held awaiting extradition from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew K. Cutshall, 42, 2318 Buffalo Road, on a charge of a domestic related aggravated assault. Officers responded to 2318 Buffalo Road. in reference to someone trespassing on the property. The roommate told police Cutshall became angry and pointed a rifle to the roommate’s head. After pointing the rifle, Cutshall further placed the victim in fear by allegedly retrieving a machete and hit a door near the roommate. Cutshall was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.
Zachary D. Owens, 21, 1500 E. Holston Ave., was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Officers responded to 1500 E. Holston Ave., in reference to the report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers spoke with the caller, who suffered injuries that required transport to the hospital. Officers determined Owen to be the primary aggressor during the disturbance. Owen had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Around 6 p.m. the same day, Owen was located and arrested. He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Daniel Taylor, 21, 1126 E. Main Street, was charged with theft of property over $1,000 after allegedly being caught in the act of stealing at Target on Saturday. Officers responded to Target, 2116 N. Roan Street, in reference to a shoplifting in progress. They met with Target loss Prevention, who said Taylor had been opening packages with a stolen box cutter then placing the merchandise inside a duffel bag. Officers then located Taylor and recovered the property. The investigation further revealed Taylor had been in the store on at least two previous dates and shoplifted in the same manner. The items shoplifted between all dates totaled $1,736. Taylor was being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
James C White, 51, 2116 Vermont Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest, and resisting arrest on Friday. Officers were called to the area of East Chestnut Street about a man attempting to break into a house. While still on the phone with 911, the caller observed the man, later identified as White, go to the property next door, where he was confronted by the resident before being able to make entry into the residence. When officers arrived and located White, he had tools to assist in the commission of a burglary on his person. While placing White under arrest he began to resist officers and fled on foot before being quickly subdued and arrested, police say.
White was also found to have an active warrant from the Johnson City Police Department for especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft from a building (under $1,000) and vandalism (under $1,000) stemming from an incident Nov. 3 at 310 E. Chestnut Street. White was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $84,000 bond.
Millicent D Robinson, 31, 112 E Pine Street, Johnson City, on charges of credit card fraud on Nov. 26. The arrest stems from an investigation where on Nov. 23 officers spoke with the victim who stated they noticed several fraudulent charges on their account. Robinson was identified as the suspect. She was arrested at her residence and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.