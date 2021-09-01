Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Matthew D. Norris, 27, 2203 McKinley Road, Johnson City, was arrested shortly after midnight on Aug. 27 on charges of reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a firearm during the commission to commit a dangerous felony.
Officers were dispatched to the Jobe Street Parking lot, 150 W. State of Franklin Road, in reference to shots fired. A dispatcher told officers that a man was shooting a gun into the air and screaming at other people in the parking lot.
Officer Keith Nave was in the area and arrived on scene within minutes. According to an arrest report, Nave saw a man wearing a long sleeve white shirt running through the Cherry Street parking lot, 110 Cherry St. The man turned out of the lot onto South Roan Street heading southbound towards Ashe Street. Nave caught up with the man, later identified as Norris, and detained him pending the investigation. Officers Brittney Eberhardt and Jason Lewis arrived and searched the area. They found a loaded Glock 23 pistol — with a magazine containing nine .40 caliber bullets and one chambered round — in shrubbery along the path Norris ran while fleeing the scene.
Additional units responded to Jobe Street lot and made contact with the 911 caller, another witness and the victim.
A single .40-caliber shell casing was located in the parking lot, photographed and recovered. Police searched that area but were unable to locate the projectile.
The complainant, Samuel Guzman, and the witness, Dylan Reyes, told police they were getting out of their vehicle when they heard yelling. Guzman said he heard someone say, "Put the gun away." Guzman said he saw a white man wearing a white shirt with a red hat pull a gun from his waistband. Guzman began calling 911 when the suspect discharged the gun.
Reyes also said a white man wearing a white shirt, jeans and a red hat had a gun out and fired.
The victim, Brach Davis, said he walked through the breezeway downtown towards his friend to get a cigarette and saw a man in a white polo-type shirt yelling in the lot. He said the man was very upset and approached Davis's friend, and pointed the gun at him. Davis said he swatted the gunman's arm away and then heard him say, "You don't want no smoke." Davis said he and his friend then ducked behind nearby vehicles and saw the man in the polo-type shirt rack the slide of the gun. The male then discharged the firearm and everyone started running from the gunfire.
Norris was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $31,000 bond.
-------------------
Zachary Siebert, 20, 6573 Kingsport Highway, Gray, was arrested on two counts of aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly attacked the mother of one of her children inside her residence.
Johnson City police responded to a residence on Pardee Street around 1:45 a.m. in reference to the assault. Officers talked to two victims and two witnesses on the front porch.
The female victim said she was sleeping inside the apartment and woke to find Siebert standing over top of her. The two immediately began arguing and when the woman got out of bed, Siebert pushed her up against the wall.
The woman’s roommate, Brandon Seymer, told police he woke to the noise and ran to intervene.
According to the police report, Seymer told Siebert he needed to leave, then Siebert began to attack him. The fight continued into the bathroom where Seymer was pushed back and fell into the bathtub.
Seymer told police that when he tried to get back up, Siebert was holding a knife. Seymer backed away from Siebert, who was swinging the knife, but still sustained a slash to his right hand. The woman tried to intervene but Siebert turned and started towards her with the knife extended. She said she was able to slam the door and lock it to keep Siebert out.
The two witnesses, Kourtney Ripley and Robbie Reibeling, heard the incident through their shared apartment wall. Ripley said she opened her front door in time for her and Reibeling to see Siebert running from the apartment to a vehicle and drive away.
Ripley said she then went inside her neighbor’s apartment to check on her and let her know that Siebert was gone. Police said that about two weeks before the incident, Siebert moved out of the apartment and had been unhappy with visitation for the child.
Seibert was later located at a residence in Gray, but apparently no knife was found. Siebert was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he posted a $20,000 bond. He was arraigned in Sessions Court and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.