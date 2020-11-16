Recent arrests made by the Johnson City Police Department:
Logan McDavid, 26,1145 Midland Drive, Kingsport, was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Officers responded to 133 Boone Ridge Drive on a trespassing call. During the investigation, the victim told officers that on Oct. 31, McDavid, who was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly punched the woman in the head, which knocked her unconscious. She was later treated at a local hospital for a concussion. Officers obtained a warrant for McDavid, and he turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond.
• Ramona Delgado, 22, 1002 Clover Circle Johnson City, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, simple possession, driving on a suspended license, and light law violation. At approximately 9:33 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a non-functioning brake light at Kings Springs Road and East Maple Street. Delgado was the only person in the vehicle. Officers determined the car had been reported stolen out of Carter County. Delgado was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
• Justin Coleman, 35, 424 Highland Ave, Johnson City, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault and burglary of a motor vehicle. Officers were investigating a burglary on Meadowview Avenue that happened on Sunday, including the assault of an occupant of the residence. Police said there was forced entry during the incident. Coleman was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $31,000 bond.