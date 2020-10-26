Recent felony arrests reported by the Johnson City Police Department:
Robbery: Julian Alvarez, 18, 702 W. Watauga Ave., Jason Morrison, 18, 402 Glen Oaks Drive, and two juveniles were arrested Thursday, each charged with one count of robbery. Police responded to the scene around 2:50 a.m. at University Edge Apartments, 906 W. Watauga Ave., about a fight in progress. When they arrived, the apartment complex security guard said he was patrolling the parking lot and saw a group of people who were not supposed to be on the property. When the guard told them to leave, the group became hostile and began assaulting him. During the altercation one of the suspects took the victim’s phone and left in a vehicle. The victim gave a vehicle description for the vehicle that the suspects fled in. A short time later a car matching the description given by the victim was located with four people inside. Police took the four to the police department for further questioning. After the investigation, they were all charged with robbery. Alvarez and Morrison were being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond each. The two juveniles were charged and released into the custody of their parents.
Kidnapping, assault: Jeffery Nave, 55, 1831 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, was charged with one count each of kidnapping, simple domestic assault and evading arrest on Thursday after police responded to a call about a man beating his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they couldn’t find anyone involved in an altercation. Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything from the area given by the caller so officers left the scene. Later into the night the woman called 911 and the dispatcher heard a man yelling and a physical altercation occurring. Officers arrived and the victim came to the door crying, stating Nave beat her and ran out the back door. The woman told officers that Nave had pinned her on the couch and threatened to kill her if she said a word or spoke to police. Once officers left the first time, she reported locking herself in a bedroom. Nave kicked in the door and assaulted her again, she said. That is when she called 911. tNave was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $27,000 bond.
Identity theft: On Oct. 24, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jennifer R. Longworth, 29, of 398 Mt. Wesley Road, Telford. Officers responded to the Quality Inn, 1900 S. Roan St., on Oct. 18 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Longworth was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. then officers discovered that on Oct. 19 that Longworth had provided officers with another individual’s identifying information in place of her own during the course of that arrest. Longworth was charged with two separate counts of identity theft and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Credit card theft: Benny Branum, 43, 100 N Roan St., Johnson City, and Lindsey Huffine, 33, 210 Old Wagon Road, Jonesborough, were charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property from a motor vehicle, and burglary from a motor vehicle. Huffine was also charged with resisting arrest and escape. The arrests stem from officers investigating a burglary from a vehicle that occurred in the parking lot of the Johnson City Medical Center. Multiple items including credit cards and important informational documents were stolen. Police said Branum and Huffine tried to use the credit cards at various locations in Johnson City. Officers arrested Branum at a grocery store, but Huffine had left when officers arrived. Huffine later found hiding in the woods behind Food City. Branum was being held in lieu of $3,000 bond and Huffine was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Theft: Tenisha Hutcherson, 31, 1321 Catawba St., Kingsport, was charged with theft over $10,000 on Oct. 23. The arrest was the result of an investigation into Hutcherson selling a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that did not belong to her. The vehicle was sold to Johnson City Toyota in September 2019 at a time when the owner of the truck was incarcerated. Hutcherson was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond. Arraignment was set for Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.