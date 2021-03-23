Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Sarah M. Eagan, 30, 6033 Orebank Rd, Kingsport, on a charge of aggravated burglary and theft of property under $1,000 March 14.
Eagan’s arrest resulted after a homeowner notified police she was watching two females on her security camera walking into her house and taking items from the residence. The homeowner was able to recognize Eagan from the footage and provided a possible location of where she might be. With that information, officers located Eagan at a friend’s house with the various items taken from the homeowner’s residence.
Eagan was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Mario Barroso, 18, no address given, on a charge of sexual battery. Borrose was arrested March 18 after an investigation of allegations he forcibly fondled the victim. Barroso was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Rita S. Metcalf, 46, 2012 Leeland Rd., #11, on a charge of domestic aggravated assault. The arrest resulted from an investigation that began on March 14 after officers responded to 2012 Leeland Dr. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers talked to a man who said Metcalf had attempted to stab him with a pair of scissors, then fled the scene after the incident. Metcalf was being held in the Washington County Detention in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
Vassiel Beason, 24, 202 Wilson Ave. was arrested March 20 on charges of light law violation, improper display of registration, schedule VI for resale, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred after officers saw a vehicle traveling north on N. State of Franklin Road that did not have headlights illuminated. It was later determined that both lights were malfunctioning and would not power on. The vehicle was also found to be displaying a registration plate that was not the assigned plate for the vehicle. During the traffic stop, officers observed a strong smell of what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed over 50 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana in two bags. Officers also located scales and a large amount of cash in the vehicle. Beason was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of an $11,000 bond.
Lawrence D. Boggs, 32, 1007 Division St., was arrested March 20 on a charge of theft of services over $10,000. The arrest resulted after officers began an investigation into a complaint filed by a local car dealership. The dealership reported Boggs had dropped his vehicle off for an extensive service request then failed to pay for those services once rendered. Police were notified after the dealership discovered Boggs’ vehicle had been removed from the dealership’s lot without anyone paying for those services. Officers later found the vehicle at Boggs’ residence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boggs was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of a $25,000 Bond.
Corey S. Lyons, 24, of 103 Lacy Hollow Road, Elizabethton was arrested Monday on a charge of taking contraband into a penal facility. At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Mr. Lyons on unrelated charges at 2100 W. Market St. He was searched during the arrest but no contraband was located. Mr. Lyons was asked prior to being transported to the Washington County Detention Center if he had anything illegal on his person and he stated he did not. Officers transported him to the Washington County Detention Center where he was again asked if he had anything illegal on his person and again he denied having any contraband and was escorted into the jail. Correctional officers conducted a search once more and located a pill bottle rolled up in his right pants leg. The bottle contained numerous pills not prescribed to Mr. Lyons that were controlled and scheduled narcotics. Lyons was charged for taking contraband into the jail and was held on a $10,000 bond as well as a $2,500 bond on unrelated charges.