Johnson City police officers were dispatched Saturday to check the welfare of a blind woman and found that she had been assaulted after she allegedly cussed at her neighbor for not allowing her to use the neighbor’s phone.
Officers responded to the Park and Stay motel, where the woman lived, and during the investigation determined two people had been involved in the assault.
Amy R Gillette, 44, 3406 W. Market St., and Jimmy Holtzclaw, 55, 3777 W. Market St., were both charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault.
The victim, who is blind, told police she went to Gillette’s apartment, who lives next door, and asked to use Gillette’s phone. Gillette refused to let the woman use the phone.
“The victim said this made her mad and she cursed at Gillette and her brother, Jimmy Holtzclaw, as she left,” according to a court affidavit. The woman said Gillette and Holtzclaw followed her and “barged inside” her apartment, apparently angry over being cursed at.
“She said that Mr. Holtzclaw struck her in the chest, knocking her to the floor in front of her bathroom door. She said this “knocked the breath” out of her. She said that Ms. Gillette then struck her in the face, causing the cut and swelling around her eye,” according to the court record.
Police obtained warrants against Gillette and Holtzclaw, and they were arrested on the charges. They were both held on $11,000 bond.
Other recent arrests made by Johnson City police include:
• Johnny Ray McNabb, 23, 2703 Tenn. Highway 107, Chuckey, was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked license, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. Officers also arrested Halley Guinn, 25, 1320 W. Lynnwood Circle, on a charge of false reporting.
The arrests stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 1, 2019, where a red Honda Civic fled from officers on North Broadway Street at high speed while running several red lights. Police said the vehicle was operated by McNabb at the time. Guinn, McNabb's girlfriend, was located at a nearby gas station and intentionally provided false information to officers regarding McNabb. Warrants were obtained on McNabb and Guinn at that time but had not been served until Monday. McNabb was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond, and Guinn was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
• Mary Ann Doud, 41, Elizabethton, was arrested May 20 on 26 counts of forgery and 26 counts of theft of property under $1,000. The arrest resulted from a victim reporting unauthorized charges to their checking account. An investigation revealed that Ms. Doud had made 26 transactions at local grocery stores signing and using the victim’s checks without their permission. Doud was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.
• Joshua D. Odem, 30, 424 Highland Ave., was arrested May 20 on charges of manufacturing/delivery/selling controlled substances, possession of schedule II drugs, and evading arrest. Odem’s arrest occurred after an officer saw a vehicle parked and idling in a church parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by a man who was slumped over in the driver’s seat. As officers attempted to check the welfare of the driver, he proceeded to wake up and drive away from officers.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver would not pull over. Odem drove his vehicle at very low speed to a residence at 424 Highland Ave., where he was taken into custody.
When officers searched Odem during the arrest, they reportedly found approximately 24.41 grams of a white, rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine. Odem was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.