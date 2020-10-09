Johnson City police arrested Michael Grindstaff, 40, 119 Shenandoah Dr., on Friday on charges of aggravated assault, simple possession, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers responded to the area of East Mountcastle Drive and North Roan Street around 7:40 a.m. about a man in the area who was reported to be pointing a handgun at passing motorists. Officers located a man who matched dispatch’s description. When police searched Grindstaff, they found a firearm and narcotics on him. During the course of the investigation a records check was conducted and showed that Grindstaff is a convicted felon. The victim was able to positively identify Grindstaff as the individual who pointed the handgun at his vehicle. Grindstaff was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on a $15,000 bond.
• A Piney Flats man was arrested Thursday after Johnson City police responded to a call about a drug overdose. While on the scene, officers met with a friend of the man in question, Timothy Fisher, 34, 820 Herb Hodge, Piney Flats. Police said Fisher was asked if an article of clothing was his, and he took ownership. Officers said that wrapped up in the article of clothing was a black bag containing approximately 100 Xanax pills and 15 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy. Fisher was charged with possession of a schedule l drug with intent to sell, possession of a schedule lV drug with intent to sell, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Fisher was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
• Police arrested Chelsey Taylor, 31, 908 Althea St., Johnson City, Wednesday on charges of theft of property over $1,000 and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. Johnson City police responded to a report of a woman who was alleged to have been burglarizing vehicles in the lot of Beaver Hollow Apartments. Taylor was initially charged with one count of burglary of a motor vehicle, but when police carried out a search warrant to search her vehicle, property from two other vehicles was located. Taylor was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
• Johnson City Police Department arrested Scott Reed, 49, 2603 Plymouth Road on Oct. 2 and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to an aggravated assault at 1112 King Springs Road #25 shortly before 10 a.m. They made contact with a man who had a laceration to his head. The man said Reed came to his apartment in search of his girlfriend. When the man told Reed the woman was not there, they got into a fight. Police said they were told Reed picked up a broom from outside the apartment and struck the man in the face, causing injuries. Officers made contact with a witness who was in the apartment at the time of the incident who corroborated the man’s account of events. The man was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police found Reed on Tampa Court, where he was placed under arrest. Police reported finding drug paraphernalia on his person during a pat down. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.