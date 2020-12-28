Recent felony arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Stephanie Bowman, 37, 303 W. Poplar St.t, on aggravated burglary and simple assault charges. Officers responded to 2304 Princeton Lane shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday about a burglary in progress. They spoke to two victims who said Bowman broke into the residence and assaulted another person. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
Dakota Sells, 22, 906 Stateline Road, Elizabethton, on charges of burglary, theft of property, simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to T’s Market, 607 N. Roan St., about a burglar alarm being activated around 3:12 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they saw the front glass door had been broken out by a large piece of asphalt. The building was cleared and no one was inside. While waiting for the owner to get to the scene, officers were approached by a man, later identified as Sells, who asked what was going on with the business, and left the scene. When the owner arrived and showed police camera footage of the incident, they recognized the person was the same man who had approached them earlier. Officers searched the area where the man was last seen, and ultimately located him in the backyard of 105 W. Unaka Avenue. Sells was taken into custody and officers found approximately one gram of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a glass pipe with green residue, and a package of cigarettes that officers determined belonged to T’s Market. Sells was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on $12,000 bond.
Samuel Shar, 18, 6032 W. Georgia Court, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and two juveniles were arrested Sunday after a vehicle was stolen and they left the scene after a crash. All three were charged with theft of property over $2,500 (motor vehicle), and leaving the scene of an accident.
The arrests occurred after a 17-year-old juvenile stole a 2010 Nissan Murano then crashed it on Interstate 26 near mile-marker 17. Another vehicle, also being driven by a 17-yr-old juvenile, was present when the theft occurred and was following the stolen Nissan. The second vehicle, a Dodge Magnum, stopped at the crash site of the Murano and both occupants assisted the driver of the stolen Murano out and into their vehicle. The Dodge Magnum then continued westbound on I-26 where it too crashed at the I-26/I-81 interchange. At this time, the three occupants began walking back toward Johnson City where officers took them into custody. Shar was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is currently being held under $6,000 bond. Both juveniles were transported to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where they were being held pending a hearing in Johnson City Juvenile Court.