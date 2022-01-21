Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Theft over $10,000
A local restaurant owner was arrested this week after a grand jury indicted her on a theft under $60,000, allegedly money stolen from another restaurant where she worked.
Sari Maharani, 43, 104 Field Stone Dr., Johnson City, was accused of stealing over $10,000 but less than $60,000 from Sugar Cane. According to the indictment, the alleged theft occurred between September 2019 and September 2020 at the former Sugar Cane Japanese restaurant, later renamed Fuji, on Sunset Drive.
Maharani owns iEat by ChopstixExpress, which is now located in the Johnson City Mall.
Domestic assault
A Boston, Mass., man was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated domestic assault charge after a woman called 911 and reported he threatened her with a knife and slapped her while she was driving on I-26.
Kevin Boyette, 33, 307 Huntington Ave., Boston, was a backseat passenger in his girlfriend’s car. She was driving and her younger sister was in the front passenger seat.
Police said in a press release that after Boyette allegedly began hitting the woman in the face from the back seat and threatened her with a knife, she pulled off the interstate to a Roadrunner market at 5022 Bobby Hicks Highway.
The woman and her sister ran into the store and called 911 and Boyette left the area on foot. Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the call and found Boyette near Taco Bell down the street. Police said Boyette had a knife on himthat fit the description given by the victim.
He was arrested and taken to jail. Boyette’s original $10,000 bond was increased to $14,000 bond at his arraignment in General Sessions Court on Friday.
Robbery
A man accused of pulling out a pistol while stealing food and cigarettes from a Johnson City convenience store didn’t get very far after running offfrom the scene.
Police said they found Cody Christian, 29, 1105 Dorothy St., Kingsport, passed out and lying on the ground near McDonald’s on Boones Creek Road near the convenience store.
Officers responded to the Quality Plus gas station at 31369 Boones Creek Road shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday about a man who had put a rifle behind somebushes outside the Quality Plus before going up to a drive-through window and asking for cigarettes, chips and candy. The store clerk told police that Christian pulled out a handgun and racked the slide, then reached into the window and grabbed the merchandise.
When police found Christianpassed out across the street, he had a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun. Officer also recovered a Ruger 10/22 rifle, according to a press release.
Christian was arraigned Friday in General Sessions Court on charges of aggravated robbery, possession being a convicted felon while in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.
He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.
Theft
Linda Lovette of Tyler St, Erwin, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary to a business.
Officers responded to Wal-Mart, 3111 Browns Mill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. where loss prevention had Lovette detained.
She was accused of trying to steal $50 worth of merchandise from the store.
Lovette had been ordered by a judge to stay out of Walmart due to previous shoplifting convictions.
She was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond. She was arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court on Friday.
Stolen vehicle
Teresa D. Robinson of Erwin, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to 3545 W. Market St where the property owner said he saw Robinson stealing his pickup truck. He followed his truck until the person driving it was stopped in traffic at an intersection. The truck owner then approached his vehicle, opened the door and pulled Robinson from the driver’s seat. Officers arrested for the theft. She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.