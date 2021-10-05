Two Johnson City juveniles were charged with burglary, theft of property, and evading arrest after allegedly breaking into the Johnson City Doughboys concession stand.
Officers were dispatched to 129 Legion St., TVA Credit Union Ballpark around 12 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived on scene and observed three people inside the concession area of the ballpark.
Officers ordered the individuals to stop but they tried to run off. Two of the three — who were juveniles — were apprehended and placed in custody. Police said two wooden doors were vandalized, along with a security camera in the concession area, and food items were stolen. The two apprehended juveniles were issued a citation to appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date, and released to their parents. The investigation into the identity of the third person is continuing.
Domestic assault
Johnson City Police Department arrested Fabian Davis, 46, of Johnson City on Sunday on two counts of domestic aggravated assault after responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a domestic disturbance and met with the victims. Police were told that Davis allegedly chased the victims with multiple weapons while threatening them with bodily injury. Davis was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held.
Downtown assault
On Saturday, Johnson City police arrested Jackie W. Brown, 30, of Kingsport, on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
Officers were dispatched to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in reference to a fight in progress around 1 a.m. and found a man unconscious in the parking lot with swelling to his face and multiple abrasions and bruises.
Witnesses on scene described the suspect and said he ran toward West State of Franklin Road where officers located him a short time later.
Police said Brown was noticeably intoxicated as he had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person and slurred speech.
As officers took Brown into custody, he attempted to kick them and the inside of a police cruiser to prevent the door from being closed.
Brown was transported to the Washington County Detention Center after being cleared by EMS and was being held on an $11,500 bond.
DUI crash
Johnson City police arrested Anthony James Bray, Johnson City, on charges of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The arrest stemmed from a vehicle crash on Friday around 7 p.m. Police said Bray ran a red light at the intersection of W. State of Franklin Rd. and Buffalo St., which caused a three vehicle crash. One victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses said Bray got out of his vehicle with a shotgun and tried to run from the scene on foot. When a bystander confronted Bray, he pointed the shotgun at the person on two separate occasions. The bystander was able to take the gun from Bray just before police arrived on scene. A K9 sniff and inventory of Mr. Bray’s vehicle located drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Bray was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond. His bond was reduced to $36,000 after his arraignment in General Sessions Court.