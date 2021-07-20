Even a pandemic doesn’t stop criminal activity, but according to the latest Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime publication, there were fewer arrests across the state last year in nearly every category.
But Johnson City didn’t fare as well. There were 69 more crimes reported in 2020 than in 2019.
In Group A offenses, which are crimes against a person, Johnson City saw increases in murders, forcible rape, forcible fondling, aggravated assault and stalking.
The population in Johnson City increased from 65,464 in 2019 to 67,293 in 2020.
In the crimes against property statistics, the city showed increases in shoplifting, theft from a vehicle and theft of vehicle parts. In crimes against society, there were increases in animal cruelty and prostitution while there were decreases in drug violations and weapons violations.
Group B crimes, which are non-violent crimes such as forgery, public intoxication, trespassing and disorderly conduct, the total number went down from 1,288 in 2019 to 1,233 in 2020.
DUI arrests were down in Johnson City — 212 in 2019 and 188 in 2020 — and public intoxication arrests were down, with 385 in 2019 to 339 in 2020.
“The state’s 2020 crime data was undeniably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as workplaces, schools, and other community venues were closed, TBI Director David Rausch said.
“The data analysis and the numerous graphs and charts in this year’s publication illustrate the sharp decline in reported crime. The TIBRS (Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System) program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also reported fewer crimes overall and was down 333 crimes in 2020 when compared to 2019.
But there were some increases in significant categories:
Murder — 1 in 2019; 3 in 2020
Forcible rape — 5 in 2019; 11 in 2020
Forcible fondling — 9 in 2019; 14 in 2020
Other categories were down for the county, including aggravated assaults — 150 in 2019 and 129 in 2020 — as well as simple assaults — 541 in 2019 and 452 in 2020.
Among the report’s findings statewide were:
A total of 506,558 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2020, decreasing 5.0% from 2019.
136,407 Group A arrests were made in 2020, of which 6.8% were juveniles.
The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,355.5.
There were of 18,167 DUI arrests in 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from 2019
There were 9,323 juvenile arrests in 2020, down by 34%
“TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens,” Rausch said.
To see the full report, go to shorturl.at/fAEJ4; reports from prior years are located on the TBI website under “publications.”