Hours before a city board met to review issues with the structure, crews were out Tuesday morning boarding up exposed wood on a prominent building in downtown Johnson City.
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review held a show cause hearing Tuesday evening for 120 Buffalo St., a former hotel in the historic district that’s next to two redeveloped train depots.
The board now plans to hold a public hearing about the property in the near future. East TN LLC owns the building.
“They have started working on the building,” Will Righter, Johnson City codes enforcement supervisor, told the board. “You can see that a good deal of it has been secured. We were hoping that they would be complete with this tonight so we would not even have to recommend having the public hearing.”
Righter said there are exposed materials on the outside of the building, cracks on the exterior brick and broken windows.
“We’ve had good interactions with the property owner,” Righter said. “We believe that they will finish this. Again, this is simply to get this building secure and not have this exposed.”
The building is vacant, Righter said, and any subsequent repairs made to accommodate a tenant would be under the jurisdiction of the historic zoning commission.
He added that the city has full hope that the issues will be corrected by the time of the public hearing.
“It’s refreshing to see a property come before us that the problem has already started to be solved,” said board member Gwen Hunter. “That is wonderful.”
Righter added after the meeting that city employees haven’t seen any issues that would cause them to believe the building is in danger of collapse.
“The main issue that we’re looking at is making sure the facade, windows and doors are boarded up so that the building isn’t exposed to the elements,” he said.
That wouldn’t require the owner to pull permits, he added.
“It’s something that got to the point that it had to go to the board because it’s been sitting in that condition for some time,” Righter said.
Developer Joe Baker, an officer of East TN LLC, told the Press Friday that the owners plan to renovate the building, setting aside the first floor for retail and the second and third floors as living space.
A tenant is not yet confirmed, but the owners hope to have the space complete by next year, Baker said.
Chief Building Official Jeff Canon said the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter, 123 W. Millard St., is also wrapping up repairs at its building.
The board members opted to continue that item to their next meeting.
The city is waiting for a report from a third-party engineer about the building’s fire escape. The owner is also finishing work on door hardware such as locks and closers.
“Once we get all those things in place we can do a final inspection to close out those permits for repair,” Canon said.