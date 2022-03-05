Roughly five months after work began, a complex road project designed to boost commercial activity between downtown Johnson City and East Tennessee State University is falling into place.
In June, city commissioners hired Summers-Taylor Inc. to conduct a multimillion-dollar overhaul of the West Walnut Street corridor. Construction began in October.
Crews will replace the existing streetscape, add on-street parking, conduct a comprehensive overhaul of utilities, construct a new stormwater detention area off West Walnut and enhance pedestrian access along the road.
Rick Kilgore, the project’s design and construction coordinator, told the Press in late February that crews were still in the process of installing new sewer lines on the roadway.
One group has been working in front of the Model Mill at Southwest Avenue and West Walnut Street. They will stop just short of Sevier Street, where there’s also some leftover stormwater work to complete.
Utilities along the corridor, much of which date back to the early 1900s, are receiving an upgrade. Workers are starting with the deepest systems, which tend to be stormwater or sewer lines, before moving upward.
Eventually, the city plans to extend its stormwater system under State of Franklin Road and into Founders Park. Crews, however, have run into a significant amount of underground rock, which is right in the middle of where they had planned to bore.
“When this thing was bid out it was assumed it could be bored,” Kilgore said. “Once we got into looking at the structure of the soil versus the rock, we’re having to back up (and) take a different approach on that crossing.”
Workers are still a ways out from completing all the project’s associated utility work, Kilgore said. Eventually, that process will involve moving overhead electrical lines underground. Crews will finish installing utilities before moving on to the streetscape itself.
Although he wasn’t ready to quantify the precise impact, Kilgore said the project has faced weather and design obstacles that will likely cause some delays.
“There are so many unforeseens that there’s no way we could anticipate (everything),” Kilgore said. “Engineers didn’t know. We’ve got utilities that’s been in the ground for 50 years or better.
“You don’t know about them until you find them, and then you’ve got to figure what to do or how to get around them. That does create delays.”
The city had initially estimated that the project would cost about $33 million, but with material costs increasing and complexities arising with the installation of stormwater lines across State of Franklin, that number will likely go up.
The city will continue to communicate about lane closures around West Walnut Street as they occur.
“I’m excited about this project,” Kilgore said, “and when it’s completed I think everybody will be happy. I am very happy with the way the business owners (around West Walnut Street) have reacted and how easy they are to work with.”