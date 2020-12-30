Create Appalachia releases Arts Work schedule for January through June 2021

Create Appalachia recently announced the return of the Arts Work workshop series.

The series is designed to help self-employed artists develop professional business skills. Topics include business strategy, marketing, communication and promotion, pricing and client relations.

All workshops will be offered virtually from January to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual workshops will continue beyond that if safety permits. Early registration is encouraged.

To reserve a spot or to view a more detailed summary on each individual workshop, visit www.createappalachia.org/education/artsatwork.

Register for the January 21 class now on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.

The schedule is as follows:

Jan. 21, 2021

Diversifying Before Disaster: Pandemic-Proofing Your Business

Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson

Feb. 11, 2021

Creative Assets: Finding Resources in a Changing World

Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson

Feb. 25, 2021

Branding Yourself as a Creative

Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson

March 11 and 18, 2021

The Story that Gets You Noticed

Instructor: Dr. Hannah Harvey

2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting

April 8, 2021

Using Social Media to Promote Your Art

Instructor: Jocelyn Mathewes

April 2021 (exact dates TBA)

Artist Self-Promotion: Creating Personal and Professional Marketing Materials

Instructors: Dr. Katie Hoffman, Cher Cornett

3-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting

May 20 and 28, 2021

Styling and Photography for Creative Business

Instructor: Tom Raymond

2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting

June 2021 (exact dates TBA)

Creating Your Marketing Tools: Easy Desktop Publishing

Instructor: Kelly Porter

2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting