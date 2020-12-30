Create Appalachia releases Arts Work schedule for January through June 2021

Create Appalachia recently announced the return of the Arts Work workshop series.
The series is designed to help self-employed artists develop professional business skills. Topics include business strategy, marketing, communication and promotion, pricing and client relations.
All workshops will be offered virtually from January to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual workshops will continue beyond that if safety permits. Early registration is encouraged.
To reserve a spot or to view a more detailed summary on each individual workshop, visit www.createappalachia.org/education/artsatwork.
Register for the January 21 class now on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.
The schedule is as follows:
Jan. 21, 2021
Diversifying Before Disaster: Pandemic-Proofing Your Business
Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson
Feb. 11, 2021
Creative Assets: Finding Resources in a Changing World
Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson
Feb. 25, 2021
Branding Yourself as a Creative
Instructor: Rachel L. Gibson
March 11 and 18, 2021
The Story that Gets You Noticed
Instructor: Dr. Hannah Harvey
2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting
April 8, 2021
Using Social Media to Promote Your Art
Instructor: Jocelyn Mathewes
April 2021 (exact dates TBA)
Artist Self-Promotion: Creating Personal and Professional Marketing Materials
Instructors: Dr. Katie Hoffman, Cher Cornett
3-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting
May 20 and 28, 2021
Styling and Photography for Creative Business
Instructor: Tom Raymond
2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting
June 2021 (exact dates TBA)
Creating Your Marketing Tools: Easy Desktop Publishing
Instructor: Kelly Porter
2-session intensive workshop, with optional individual consulting