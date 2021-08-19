Motorists planning to travel on Interstate 26 in Northeast Tennessee this morning are advised to find a different route. Two early morning accidents have caused traffic to back up significantly on West I26 as lanes have been obstructed by the crashes near mile markers 10 and 14.
Most Popular
-
Elizabethton Police seeking identity in fraud investigation
-
Crime roundup: shots fired, statutory rape
-
King Mercado hosting event to support terminated Sullivan County teacher
-
Parents opt out 1,017 students from Johnson City Schools mask requirement
-
Johnson City BOE approves mask requirement with parent opt out