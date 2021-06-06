ELIZABETHTON — Sure an antique is old, but this year the East Tennessee Antique Engine Association is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Crank-Up, which is a show to demonstrate the engines the members of the association and others have collected throughout the years.
This includes steam engines, gas, gasoline, and diesel engines. There are small engines and engines as big as 120 horsepower.
The show starts Thursday, June 10, at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
It will be held at 2045 Sciota Road, Elizabethton, or five miles north of Tenn. Highway 107 in Unicoi.