ELIZABETHTON — Yesterday was a good day for me.
On Saturday morning, I received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Carter County Health Department’s vaccination pod at the Workforce Development Complex.
As an Army Reservist, I’ve had my share of vaccinations and other injections, ranging from yellow fever to smallpox to many varieties of flu shots.
Getting the COVID vaccination felt different.
This was a shot that really felt good to receive, knowing what terrible suffering could come from being infected by the virus and by the possible lonely death, even though the pandemic had taken so many lives.
Getting the vaccination on Saturday also felt satisfying because there are so many millions of people waiting to receive the shot but having to wait their turn. I was privileged because my advanced age of 70 put me in a higher priority.
Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department, said 11,000 vaccinations have been given in Carter County since the program began. She said that represents about 13% of the population.
The vaccinations aren’t usually given on Saturday, but this week was a bit different because the bad weather that had such an impact on Texas and Memphis had disrupted vaccine delivery.
The local vaccination program has continued on despite such occasional disruptions. It has taken the coordinated efforts of the local health department staff and some dedicated members of the area’s National Guard units.
The team has worked together long enough to have become extremely efficient in getting the patients in and through the procedure and making sure they rest for 15 minutes so they can treat any unexpected reaction. Despite being so well drilled, all the workers were very polite and friendly, making the patients feel comfortable.
In my case, I was met by National Guard Specialist Jasmine Duvall, who made sure all my information was correct and that I was ready for the shot. Then public health nurse Codie Berry administered a perfect injection in my left arm. A smooth entry and exit with no pain.
Hurt said the team continues to look for ways be more efficient. On Saturday, the team was continuing to work with a new registration system. Although this was only the third day they had used it, “It seems to be working well,” Hurt said.
In addition to making me eligible for the shot on Saturday, my age also allows me to remember an earlier major effort made by the nation’s public health establishment to defeat another scourge.
I am old enough to have memories of the polio fears that racked the nation in the 1950s. Although I was too young to take it seriously, I do have some vague memories of how worried mothers were about this disease.
Just as COVID seemed to be especially hard on my generation in the present time, so polio seemed to be especially terrible to the young boys and girls of the Baby Boomer generation.
Even to my young mind, polio seemed to be a particularly cruel disease, taking young and healthy children who enjoyed running and jumping and playing and forcing them into leg braces and iron lungs. All of us children had friends and relatives who walked with crutches. That made the disease seem more real to us.
Then Dr. Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine.
I seem to remember waiting in line to get the shot, but I was so young I can’t recall any details. I just know there was a lot of gratitude for all the dedicated work that led to creation of such a wonder. I didn’t feel any pain when Nurse Berry gave me the shot on Saturday, but she did trigger those long forgotten childhood memories of believing I was safe from a scourge and wouldn’t wind up in braces or an iron lung.