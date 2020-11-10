ELIZABETHTON — The hours of testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will change for the Carter County Health Department and the Johnson County Health Department, beginning Monday, Nov. 16. The two county health departments also announced they will be closed today for Veterans Day and no COVID-19 testing will take place.
The new testing hours for Carter County will be Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. No identification or pre-registration is required. The health department is located at 403 E. G St., Elizabethton. For more information, call 543-2521.
The new testing hours for Johnson County will be Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. No pre-registration or identification is required. The health department is located at 715 W. Main St., Mountain City. For more information, call 727-9731.
Testing in Carter County is a drive-thru located in the parking lot across from the health department, but on Nov. 19, there will be no COVID testing at the site. Instead, there will be free flu shots given that day. Anyone requiring COVID testing on Nov. 19 may call the department and get tested there.