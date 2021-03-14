Since Marat Jean Moore established the Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 Memorial in Jonesborough last November, more than 600 Northeast Tennesseans have died from the novel coronavirus.

Now she wants to give those who’ve lost someone an opportunity to remember their loved ones at the memorial by personalizing one of the more than 1,000 flags that have been planted in 18 rows along Spring Street since November.

“What we’re trying to do here at this memorial is to create a healing space,” Moore said. “Every one of the thousand flags that are there have been planted with prayer and dedication. And yet, I am so aware that each person is an individual with their own loved ones, and if there’s anyone, any family member, who would like to inscribe and dedicate a flag in their choice of color then they would be so welcome.”

Moore established the memorial in late November, getting the idea from a similar project in Washington, D.C., created by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. Unlike Firstenberg, however, Moore used colorful flags instead of white ones “because every person is unique, and every human life — everybody — is vibrant in their own way,” Moore said in November.

At the time, Moore said she wanted to do something that would make the losses feel “more real” to people. She said she’s since had people stop and remark that they didn’t realize how many people have been lost in the region, with Northeast Tennessee’s death toll at 1,010 as of Friday.

“I was watching the numbers just go up so sharply, and reading the growing number of obituaries in the paper and I felt really numbed by the numbers and helpless and I felt fearful,” Moore said in November.

“And I said I want to do something, I want to do something, and I thought, ‘we have this stretch of land and a lot of traffic, maybe there’s a way to do a community expression of the type of losses we’re experiencing in our region and make it more real.”

Now, she hopes the memorial can also serve to help those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“I just want to expand this if it will be of help to anybody,” she said.

Families interested in personalizing a flag at the memorial can email covidhealingnetn@outlook.com.