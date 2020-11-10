ELIZABETHTON — With several members getting sick with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in recent weeks, it might be expected that progress would be slowed in the Elizabethton Water Resources Department during October. But in reality, a lot of work has been done, including the replacement of the State Park sewer interceptor, a 24-inch ductile iron line that was 100 feet long.
Department Director Johann Coetzee said it all began when a video camera examination of the sewer line revealed a potential weak point that could cause the line to send sewage into the nearby Watauga River.
Coetzee said the sewer line had been installed in 1957. During the recent inspection, it was found that there was a spot where the line was close to a stormwater line that led to the river. It was decided to replace the line before a pollution problem happened. It was also decided to make upgrades to a 12-inch line on Parkway Boulevard which feeds into the State Park line.
Coetzee said it was a big project for his department. “There were some pretty big concrete parts.” He said the department did not have equipment large enough to handle the largest parts, requiring the rental of some pieces. Coetzee said that because of the pandemic, his crews had been divided into squads that did not come together to work or socialize. That meant that if workers had to be quarantined, it could be limited to one squad. But the sewer project was so big, it required more than one squad to work together.
Other equipment the department had to rent were some temporary sewer pumps to keep the flow out of the area where the men were working.
Another factor was that the ground over the sewer line had been filled in since 1957, leading to some deep excavations that had to be made to get to the lines.
While the project had a lot of challenges, there was also some good fortune found. There was a good working relationship with the staff of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Coetzee said the park even allowed the closure of one of the two entrance gates to help with the project.
Coetzee said the workers were also fortunate when they had to cut the park’s road to place the line. He said the park was preparing to repave the road, so the cut was made to an old surface rather than having to cut a brand new surface.
In addition to making the sewer line more secure, Coetzee said the work also made it more accessible to inspections in the future.
“We installed two new manholes. One in a different section of the 24-inch line and one on the 12-inch line on Parkway Boulevad that had not been accessible,” Coetzee said.
In a memo to the Elizabethton City Council, Coetzee wrote that “this longstanding repair will mitigate environmental concerns with sewer overflows and allow access to the main line on Parkway Boulevard.”