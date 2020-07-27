ELIZABETHTON — The City of Elizabethton has announced that the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4 because of staff member close contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The library staff has been working with state public health officials to ensure all proper health measures are taken.
While the library is closed, due dates will be extended and fines will not be charged. Any scheduled events will be rescheduled to a date in the future.