ELIZABETHTON — Who says COVID-19 can’t strike twice?
For the second year in a row, the Peters Hollow Egg Fight has been cancelled because of the pandemic.
For 196 straight years, going all the way back to the presidency of James Monroe, the folks in Peters Hollow in the Stoney Creek section of Carter County gathered after church on Easter Sunday to do battle with hard-boiled Easter eggs. That long streak ended last year when the coronavirus forced organizers to cancel the event.
The organizers have decided to cancel the event again this Easter, for the same reason. The need for social distancing that wasis not possible because contestants have to be close to each other to tap eggs until one of the eggs cracks.
Also, many of the contestants and spectators are older members of the community and there was the concern of causing harm to them.
While the cancellation causes sadness in Peters Hollow, where the egg fight has always encouraged family homecomings and celebrations planned a year in advance, there is a lot of hope that the vaccinations will end the virus threat and next year will return to a normal Easter that people in Peters Hollow had enjoyed for 196 uninterrupted years.