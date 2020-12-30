2020 was undeniably dominated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but other important events happened, too.
Remember the elections?
The racial justice protests?
It may seem like years ago, but they happened this year, too.
Here’s a list of non-COVID-related events of note in the region.
Protesters hit the streets
On May 25, George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, died when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9.5 minutes during an arrest for using counterfeit money.
His death triggered outrage across the country and inspired protests against police brutality and systemic racism worldwide.
Protests calling for racial justice were largely peaceful for days without incident in downtown Johnson City until local authorities arrested 11 people on June 2 when a crowd blocked the intersection of State of Franklin Road and University Parkway and refused police commands to disperse.
The night following the arrests, Mayor Jenny Brock and Police Chief Karl Turner marched with demonstrators. City leaders also started a dialogue with New Generation Freedom Fighters, a group pushing for police reform.
Through much of the summer, protests sprung up in each of the Tri-Cities and nearby communities, like Elizabethton and Rogersville.
Primary colors
Washington County’s primary election yielded telling results in August when both the county’s longtime state House incumbents, Rep. Micah Van Huss in District 6 and Rep. Matthew Hill in District 7, lost their bids for Republican Party nominations.
Builder Tim Hicks ended Van Huss’ four-term run in Nashville, besting him by 15 points. Hicks went on to beat Democrat Brad Batt in the November general election.
Rebecca Alexander’s win over Hill, who served eight consecutive terms, was even more decisive. She captured 63% of Republican primary votes to Hill’s 37%. Alexander was uncontested in November.
First woman for 1st District
Speaking of elections, in November, Tennessee’s 1st U.S. House District elected a woman to serve a full term for the first time in history.
Republican Diana Harshbarger, a pharmacist from Kingsport, topped Democrat Blair Walsingham on Nov. 3 to succeed retiring Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
Harshbarger secured the nomination in August from a field of 16 Republican candidates. According to her federal finance reports, Harshbarger waged an expensive campaign using more than $1.3 million of her own money to win the primary.
Tennessee’s 1st District seat covers all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
City, county reach school funding agreement
In November, Johnson City commissioners voted to accept a $12.5 million interlocal agreement calling for Washington County to allocate $500,000 annually over a 25-year period to help the city fund its school capital needs.
The agreement was tied to a lease-purchase deal county commissioners signed with the town of Jonesborough to build a new $32.75 million K-8 county school and sports complex.
There was concern that Johnson City might sue the county to recoup education funds that it would typically share with municipal coffers through the traditional school construction bonding process.Such litigation is prohibited under the terms of the interlocal agreement.
County commissioners originally approved the deal by a 10-4-1 vote on Feb. 24. A second vote on the agreement was approved by county officials in August after city commissioners questioned language in the arrangement at their meeting on March 12.
The funding from the agreement was earmarked for building new classrooms at Woodland, South Side and Lake Ridge elementary schools and to replace Towne Acres Elementary.
Summers-Taylor moves into mill
After four years of renovations, road construction firm Summers-Taylor finally moved into the 110-year-old Model Mill in November.
The massive flour mill was vacant for a decade and was nearly set for demolition when Rab and Grant Summers bought it from the Johnson City area Chamber of Commerce for the company’s new headquarters.
East Tennessee State University’s advancement and alumni offices, Crumb Bakery and law firm Baker Donelson are expected to move to the site soon.
Summers said the project, which benefited from new market tax credits and tax increment financing assistance from the city and county, is also a proof-of-concept for the value of public-private partnerships.
He estimated the renovation project cost more than $15 million.
Carter County leadership changes
This year brought changes in leadership in Carter County’s government, first in July, when County Commission Chairman Ray Lyons announced his August retirement because of health problems. Vice Chair Patty Woodby moved into his seat, but she wasn’t there for long.
On Sept. 21, County Mayor Rusty Barnett died suddenly while recuperating from a heart attack, and Woodby was sworn in as interim mayor. She was elected to the mayor’s seat in November by the County Commission.
Boones Creek exit
2020 was a year of road cones and hot asphalt for drivers using the Boones Creek exit of Interstate 26.
The $15 million project started last year, but continued through this one.
Once it is complete, the new diverging diamond at Exit 17 will temporarily shift traffic moving along Boones Creek Road to the left side while crossing under I-26, allowing for direct left turns onto the entrance ramps without waiting at an additional red light.
The new configuration is expected to help with traffic congestion in the area, which has been targeted for residential and commercial growth.
Ashe Street Courthouse gets historic designation
Johnson City’s Ashe Street Courthouse, formerly a post office and an emergency dispatch center, received national recognition in November.
The National Parks Service approved its application to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places submitted by local preservationists at Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The Heritage Alliance, with support from Johnson City and Washington County, stepped up preservation efforts this year, hoping to repair and renovate the 110-year-old building for new uses.
Unicoi County starts EMS service
In August, Unicoi County started its own ambulance service after years of being unsatisfied with outside contractors.
At the start of the year, the newly formed Unicoi County Board of Control formed and got to the business of bringing an in-house ambulance service to residents.
While the board worked, Washington County/Johnson City EMS worked temporarily in the county through an inter-local agreement.
County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely thanked the neighboring organization for its help in starting the new service.
The three ambulances and pickup truck used to start the service were paid for using a $460,400 grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
Sears closes
It was the end of an era in retail domination in January, when ailing department store Sears closed in the Mall at Johnson City.
The national chain store, once a stalwart force in sales, was struggling with bankruptcy for years, but the Johnson City store was the last Sears in the Tri-Cities and an original anchor at the mall.
Mall owner Washington Prime Group quickly announced a replacement, home furnishing store HomeGoods, and demolished the vacant Sears Auto Center to make room for a new outparcel, expected to soon house two new restaurants.