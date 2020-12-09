Washington County reported an all-time high 1,010 active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Wednesday — its count increasing by 125 from Tuesday with the county reporting a record 223 new cases as well, more than a third of all cases reported in the region.

The county's previous record for active cases was 1,007 reported on Aug. 16, when the period cases were considered active was longer. On Sept. 3, the state reduced the window to determine active cases from 21 days to 14.

The change suddenly dropped thousands of cases from active status, but a surge in cases in the intervening months put the region's active cases back near the previous high.

Washington County is the only county that's ever reached the 1,000-mark for active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Statewide, only seven counties currently have more than 1,000 active cases, with Washington County seventh on that list. Shelby (3,412), Davidson (2,921), Knox (2,733), Rutherford (1,920), Hamilton (1,723) and Sumner (1,136) counties are the others with more than 1,000 active cases.

In Northeast Tennessee, Greene (467) and Hawkins (305) set high-marks for active cases since Sept. 3, but remain well off their all-time mark. Region-wide, Northeast Tennessee reported more than 3,200 active cases, the most since the Sept. 3 readjustment and the sixth-most ever. The all-time record for active cases in the region was 3,438 reported on Sept. 2.

State reports record number of new cases

Tennessee reported 8,213 new cases on Wednesday, its second record-breaking day for new cases this week, and its third since Nov. 30. The state's previous record of 8,136 stood for 48 hours before it was topped on Wednesday. It is the first record for new cases not reported on a Monday since it reported 5,071 new cases on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Since the beginning of November, the state has been periodically shutting down its reporting system on weekends to allow it to catch up to a backlog of test results, causing Monday's to be higher for new cases.

Through three days this week, the state is averaging 7,456 new cases per day and is likely to set a record for new cases in a week this week. The record for new cases in a week was 34,076 reported last week. Through three days, Tennessee has already reported 22,368 new cases — 65% of last week's record total.

Hospitalizations continue rise in region, statewide

Ballad Health reported a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, a record number of people in intensive care and a record-tying number of people on ventilators on Wednesday, surpassing 300 current hospitalizations for the first time.

As of Wednesday, Ballad Health had 306 (+16) inpatients, of which 62 (+3) were in the ICU and 36 (+5) were on ventilators. Overnight, the hospital system discharged 38 patients but admitted 49 more according to new data being provided by Ballad. A total of 47 COVID-designated hospital beds are available, but system capacity for floor beds is 91.3%. ICU capacity is more critical, with just 12 COVID-designated beds still available and ICU capacity at 97%.

Tennessee, meanwhile, reported record numbers of hospitalizations, while the number of ICU patients remains slightly below the record reported last week. Statewide there were 2,605 hospitalizations, with 643 in the ICU.