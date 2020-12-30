By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
KINGSPORT — Some participants in a local COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for Pfizer report few to no immune responses.
Participants who did experience immune responses reported sore arms, chills and fever similar to responses some people have to flu shots.
Eastman Chemical Co. retired Ph.D. chemist Phil Smith said he had no reactions or complications from the shot he received on Sept. 21. Retired Eastman chemist Bill Tindall’s wife, Judy, said she and her husband also reported no issues. They were screened twice and then got their first shot Sept. 22 and the second four weeks later. Bill Tindall said Pfizer since has moved the shots to three weeks apart.
“I had no symptoms at all,” he said.
Neither did Mickey Shull, but his wife did experience a mild response.
Shull is a former Scott County judge and attorney retired and living in Kingsport. He and his wife also participated in the trial and they report mixed results.
Shull said Monday that his wife had what appeared to be a minor reaction to her shot the day after getting it but that he had no reaction to it. Shull said he assumes he got a placebo in the trial and that his wife got the actual vaccine, although neither one knows for sure.
“I had no reaction whatsoever. My wife felt a little bit sick, not badly sick, the next day.” He said she also had a welt but that it was no more of a reaction than many people have to the flu shot.
According to Duke Health, the vaccine studies “use a design known as ‘randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials.’ This means that some people in the study will get the vaccine, and some will get a placebo (sterile salt water that does not have any vaccine in it).”
Tennessee recently put nurses in the first group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
Kingsport City Schools nurse Cheryl Weston, who also was part of the clinical trial but got the placebo, received the vaccine at Holston Medical Group on Dec. 18. Other city school nurses not part of the trial later got the vaccination from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Todd Golden, who works in the medical field and is a Kingsport school board member, was also in the vaccine trial. He said that following his first shot he had little immune response, but he had a more pronounced response following the second shot.
“I did have an immune response in both shots,” Golden said. “The second one was more pronounced.”
He said the chills, body aches, temperature and sore arm were worse and lasted longer after the second shot. He said the first shot caused responses for about four hours, while the second one had the biggest responses for about 12 hours, but he was back to normal after a day or two.
“I don’t think (the vaccine) should be mandatory, but I highly recommend everybody do it,” Golden said.
All trial participants interviewed said they supported taking the vaccine.
“This is revolutionary and a little bit worrisome,” Tindall said of how the new vaccine works. “The hero (title) gets tossed around kind of carelessly, but we (in the clinical trials) put our asses on the line.”