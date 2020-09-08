Northeast Tennessee reported the fewest new cases since July 1 on Tuesday, a product of Labor Day closures delaying lab reports and leading to fewer new tests.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 11 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 7,230.
- 102 total deaths. Two new deaths, one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.
- 98 new inactive cases for a total of 6,255.
- 873 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 5, Greene 1, Hancock 0, Hawkins 1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 3 Unicoi 0, Washington 1.
- Active cases by county: Carter 104, Greene 122, Hancock 4, Hawkins 49, Johnson 101, Sullivan 239, Unicoi 24, Washington 230.
Data analysis
Estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee fell by 93 on Tuesday, as the region reported the fewest number of new cases in a day since July 1. Though the drop in new cases seems positive, it may be an outlier caused by reporting delays with labs closures for Labor Day. On Twitter, the Tennessee Department of Health said the "result of a low volume of lab reports received during the Labor Day holiday weekend" impacted new case reporting.
Carter County reported the most new cases with five, while Sullivan reported three. Hancock, Johnson and Unicoi counties reported zero new cases, and four new tests. Hancock County reported no new tests.
As a result, estimated active cases dropped by 93, down to 873. Sullivan County still has the most active cases with 239, followed closely by Washington County's 230. Carter (104), Greene (122) and Johnson (101) also have more than 100 active cases.
The projected number of inactive cases increased by 98 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,255. Sullivan and Washington counties account for 51.6% of the region's inactive case count. Inactive cases are not confirmed inactive, but rather rolled into the inactive category 14 days after symptoms first appear or after completing a 14-day quarantine if a patient is asymptomatic.
The region reported only 219 new tests on Tuesday, down from 355 on Monday, though testing has waned in recent weeks. The positive test percentage was 6.85%.
Johnson County spike tied to prison outbreak
An outbreak at a Johnson County prison is responsible for the rural county's spike in cases over weekend that led the county's estimated active case count to increase by 188%. Of the 79 new cases reported between Saturday and Monday, 71 were reported on Sunday.
According to a spokesman with the Tennessee Department of Correction, 67 inmates tested positive over the weekend at the Northeast Correctional Complex. As of Tuesday morning, the prison had 80 active cases — 74 inmates and six staff. None of the infected inmates have displayed symptoms.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 93 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, an increase of six from Monday. Of the 93 patients hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care and nine were on ventilators. Those numbers increased by one and two from yesterday, respectively. In addition to the confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, there were eight people awaiting test results.
Since hitting 115 hospitalizations on Aug. 31, Ballad had seen a steady decline in hospitalizations over the last five reported days — numbers aren't reported on weekends — before Tuesday's increase. Despite the increase, the number of current hospitalizations is still lower than in previous days.
Northeast Tennessee reported four new hospitalizations for the fourth-straight day, bringing the weekly total to eight. Since September 1, there have been 50 new hospitalizations in the region.
Cases among school-aged children
There was one new case reported among school-age children on Tuesday in Sullivan County. This again may be due to a reporting lag caused by the holiday weekend. There have been a total of 707 cases in the age group since the beginning of the pandemic.
ETSU
Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, East Tennessee State University has reported 44 cases of COVID-19 — 30 of which were reported last week, according to the university's dashboard.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 19 active cases affecting 12 students and seven employees. Nine people are quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include positive cases, suspected cases or people with exposure to a known or suspected positive case. Of the 44 cases, 25 are considered inactive.
Since June 28, ETSU has reported 161 COVID-19 cases, with 142 inactive cases.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had an additional death attributed to it on Tuesday, bringing its toll to 16.
In total, there were 384 cases attributed to the facility, which has also reported 326 inactive cases. Active cases, which numbered 42 on Tuesday, have been steadily declining since the beginning of August, falling almost 50%.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 645 new cases for a total of 165,754 since tracking began in March. 161,344 confirmed and 4,410 probable.
- 27 new deaths reported for a total of 1,896.
- 844 current hospitalizations, 18 more than Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 6,201 new tests for a total of 2.34 million.
- 148,165 projected inactive cases.
Analysis
Similar to the region, Tennessee saw a drop in active cases as a result of fewer new cases being reported due to the Labor Day holiday. On Tuesday, the state had an estimated 15,693 active cases — down about 1,300 from Monday.
There were 27 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the third time there have been at least 25 new deaths since Sept. 1.
Hospitalizations increased by 18 on Tuesday, up to 844. It is the first increase in hospitalizations since Sept. 1. Of those hospitalized, 276 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.
The positive test rate was above 14% on Tuesday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s by appointment only, 1041 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.