Northeast region adds 675 to Tennessee’s total
Tennessee reported a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday with more than 8,100 new infections, surpassing the previous record 7,975 reported last Monday.
Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, reported 675 new cases of COVID-19, its second-highest single-day total — 71 below the record of 746 reported a week ago. As a result, active cases in the region surged, rising in every county.
Over the last month, Mondays have typically been the days with the largest caseloads due to the state shutting down its reporting system periodically over the weekend to prevent it being overwhelmed.
There were five new deaths reported on Monday, three in Sullivan County and one each in Carter and Greene counties. Last week, the region reported a record 56 new deaths. Nearly half of the region’s fatalities having been reported since Nov. 1. Sullivan and Washington counties lead the region with 120 deaths each.
Region’s active case count reaches record level
The region’s active case count rose to 3,173, a high point since the state changed the length of time cases are considered active on Sept. 3. Active cases increased in every county in the region, with Washington (+151) and Sullivan (+116) reporting the largest increases in active cases.
Washington County led the region in active cases with 958 — a record since Sept. 3. Greene (435), Hancock (44) and Hawkins (295) also reported a record number of active cases on Monday.
Statewide, active cases rose by more than 5,000 with 40,903 active cases in Tennessee as of Monday. It is the sixth-highest active case count reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, which each of five largest days having been reported in the last three weeks. The record for active cases in the state was 43,657 reported on Nov. 23.
Ballad Health reports record number of patients in ICU
Ballad Health reported a record 57 patients hospitalized with the virus in intensive care on Monday — rising by 10 since Wednesday. There were also 29 patients on ventilators, a drop of six from Sunday.
In addition, the hospital system reported 269 patients hospitalized with the virus across its Tennessee and Virginia footprint, the second-highest census behind the 287 reported last Tuesday.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
Testing rises, but positivity rate remains high
Northeast Tennessee reported 3,100 tests Monday, its third-most ever. The region’s positive test rate, however, remained above 20% for the fifth time in the last week, including each of the last three days. It is only the third time more than 3,000 new tests have been reported in the region. Despite that, none of the upper eight counties reported a positivity rate below 10%, with Hancock County (11.86%) the only one below 18%.
Greene (607), Sullivan (657) and Washington (819) counties were the only counties to report more than 500 new tests, and had the highest positive test rates in the region. Washington County’s rate of 24.3% was the highest, followed by Sullivan County’s 22.68% rate and Greene County’s 20.26%.
The state reported a positive rate of 18.68% of 42,198 new tests.