A ninth death from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sullivan County was reported Sunday, bringing Northeast Tennessee’s total to 26.
The upper eight counties reported 132 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,305 over the course of the pandemic.
With just 32 new recoveries reported, there were a record 2,073 active cases, 99 more than on Saturday.
The region reported 27 new cases among school-age children for a total of 337 overall.
Northeast Tennessee also reported four new hospitalizations. In all, 203 people in the region had been hospitalized at some time during the pandemic.
Washington County had the most active cases (765), new active cases (35), cases (1,038), new cases (45) total cases among school-age children (119), new cases among school-age children (14) and new recoveries (35). Sullivan had the most total recoveries at 497.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,305 total cases. By county: Carter 424, Greene 369, Hancock 74, Hawkins 324, Johnson 160, Sullivan 780, Unicoi 136 and Washington 1,038.
- 132 new cases. By county: Carter 17, Greene 7, Hancock 2, Hawkins 20, Johnson 19, Sullivan 22 and Washington 45.
- 26 deaths. 1 new death in Sullivan County.
- 1,206 total recoveries. By county: Carter 96, Greene 137, Hancock 14, Hawkins 89, Johnson 40, Sullivan 497, Unicoi 62 and Washington 271.
- 32 new recoveries. By county: Greene 3, Hawkins 3, Sullivan 16 and Washington 10.
- 2,073 active cases. By county: Carter 323, Greene 227, Hancock 59, Hawkins 231, Johnson 120, Sullivan 274, Unicoi 74 and Washington 765.
- 99 new active cases: Carter 17, Greene 4, Hancock 2, Hawkins 17, Johnson 19, Sullivan 5 and Washington 35.
- 203 total hospitalizations. By county: Carter 33, Greene 24, Hancock 7, Hawkins 26, Johnson 6, Sullivan 58, Unicoi 2 and Washington 47.
- 4 new hospitalizations. By county: Greene 1, Hawkins 1, Sullivan 1 and Washington 1.
- 337 cases among school-age children. By county: Carter 44, Greene 49, Hancock 18, Hawkins 18, Johnson 28, Sullivan 60, Unicoi 1 and Washington 119.
- 27 new cases among school-age children. Carter 4, Greene 1, Hawkins 1, Johnson 7, Sullivan 1 and Washington 14. Unicoi’s case count was reduced by 1.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 32 new hospitalizations and six new deaths.
The report indicated that 1,073 people in the state in all had died from the virus, 1,036 of which had been confirmed. The other 37 were listed as probable.
Of the 109,627 cases reported since tracking began in March, 40,083 remained active.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 109,627 cases over the course of the pandemic. 1,443 new cases reported Sunday.
- 4,756 hospitalizations at some time during the pandemic. 32 added Sunday.
- 68,471 total recoveries. 820 added Sunday.
- 1,073 total fatalities. 6 added in Sunday’s data.
- 40,083 active cases. 617 more than the previous record set Saturday.
- 1,561,021 total tests. 19,406 added Sunday.