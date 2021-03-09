Tennessee's active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case count fell to 12,744 on Tuesday, its lowest point since early September.

Since the state adjusted the definition for active cases on Sept. 3, reducing the time they're considered active from 21 to 14 days, Tennessee's active case count hasn't dropped below 13,000. Tuesday's total is a decrease of 579 from Monday. Statewide active cases declined rapidly from Jan. 10 to Feb. 23, declining by 81.5% in that span, though that decline has slowed recent weeks. Since then, active cases have only declined by 11.6%.

In Northeast Tennessee, the region's active case count was 747, dropping by 21 from Tuesday. It is the region's eighth lowest total since Sept. 3, the lowest being 700 reported on Sept. 19. The last time active cases fell below 700 was July 17, though the state was using the 21-day infectious period for active cases then.

Greene and Hancock counties were the only in the region to see an increase in active cases. Sullivan (305) and Washington (167) are the only counties in the region with more than 100 active cases after Hawkins County's total fell to 90 on Tuesday. Carter (72) and Greene (63) are the only others with more than 50 active cases.

SCRHD to move vaccine site from Bristol Motor Speedway next week

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is moving its drive-through vaccination site from the Bristol Motor Speedway drag way next week in advance of the NASCAR races taking place at the track later this month.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the SCRHD said the site will move to Whitetop Creek Park on Tuesday, March 16, but will continue as a drive-thru site. Sullivan County will enter phase 1c of vaccination on Monday. To speed up the vaccination process, people can visit sullivanhealth.org/vaccines to print and fill out a consent form ahead of time.