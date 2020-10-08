Where to get tested in NETN

Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee

Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:

Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.

Greene County: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.

Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.

Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.

Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.

Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.

Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.

Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only, 1041 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport. 423-279-2777

Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.

Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.