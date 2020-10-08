Northeast Tennessee reported two additional novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Thursday as Ballad Health surpassed 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in more than a month.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 85 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,988.
- 183 total deaths. New deaths were reported in Johnson and Washington counties.
- 89 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,673.
- 1,132 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 10, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 0, Sullivan 41, Unicoi 0, Washington 17.
- Active cases by county: Carter 86, Greene 106, Hancock 4, Hawkins 93, Johnson 293, Sullivan 313, Unicoi 9, Washington 228.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee, a day after reporting a record number of new cases due to a prison outbreak in Johnson County, added 85 new infections but saw its overall active case count fall by six on Thursday. Sullivan County (+41) had the most new cases, with Washington (+17), Carter (+11) and Greene (+10) counties each reporting more than 10 new cases.
Active cases fell by six region-wide, with Washington County (-14) reporting the largest decrease. Johnson (-8), Hawkins (-5) and Unicoi (-2) counties also reported decreases. Sullivan County (+15), Greene (+5) and Carter (+3) were the only counties to report increases in active cases. Hancock County, which has not reported a new case all week, had no change.
Though still above 5%, the region's positive test rate fell sharply from Wednesday, down about 13 percentage points to 7.57% on 1,123 total tests. Sullivan (350) reported the most new tests, followed by Washington (251), Greene (224) and Carter (108). No other county reported more than 100 tests. Sullivan County also had the highest positive test rate at 13.7%.
Two new deaths were reported in the region as well, one each in Johnson and Washington counties. It is likely the fatality in Johnson County is that of an inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex, which was reported by the Tennessee Department of Correction on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 103 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its facilities on Thursday, the first time the number of inpatients topped 100 since Sept. 2. After declining steadily for several weeks, hospitalizations have risen sharply in the last 10 days — up 40 from Sept. 28. The number of patients in intensive care has held steady at 22 since Tuesday, while the number of those on ventilators dropped by four to 12 on Thursday.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Ballad officials said the rise could be due to increased community spread of the virus, large gatherings and people flouting public health guidance — and could be a sign of things to come once flu season hits later this year.
“If we don’t do the things we’ve talked about doing, we’ll continue to see an increase in cases, which will put enormous strain on our healthcare system, on our providers," said Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. "This is something that does put a lot of strain on our team members, especially those who have to take direct care of our COVID patients.”
As of Thursday morning, there were about 22 designated COVID-19 beds, a drop from Wednesday.
There were five new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee in Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1) and Sullivan (+3) counties.
School-age children
After 21 were reported on Wednesday, the region added six new cases of COVID-19 among 5-18 year olds on Thursday. New cases were reported in Washington (+4), Greene (+1) and Sullivan (+1) counties. Carter County's total was reduced by one.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University had 17 active cases among 15 students and two staff as of Wednesday evening, an increase of one from Tuesday's count. There are 29 people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results, also an increase of one from Tuesday.
Since late June, 247 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the university with 230 considered inactive. Nine cases have been diagnosed since Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported four new active cases on Thursday, continuing a rise that began last month after the facility reported numbers in the upper 30s for several days. Eight new cases have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total up to 522, of which 428 are considered inactive. Thirty have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,992 new cases for a total of 209,447 since tracking began in March. 200,103 confirmed and 9,344 probable.
- 63 new deaths reported for a total of 2,705.
- 189,990 projected inactive cases.
- 973 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, down 2 from Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 27,016 new tests for a total of 3.08 million.
Data analysis
The state of Tennessee reported 63 new deaths on Thursday, the most ever reported on a single day — topping the 61 reported on Aug. 21. Since Monday, the state has reported 128 new deaths.
Tennessee also reported more than 1,500 new cases for the fourth straight day on Thursday, the first time that's happened since Aug. 4-9. Since the beginning of the month, the state's new case count appears to be rising. Since Monday, however, the state has reported an average of 2,059.25 new cases per day — the most since the beginning of August.
Active cases rose by more than 500 for the fifth straight day on Thursday, up to 16,752. It is the most active cases reported since Sept. 7.