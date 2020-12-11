Northeast Tennessee reported a record 3,777 active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 3,438 reported Sept. 2 — back when the state used a 21-day infectious period for active cases, a time frame that’s since been reduced to 14 days.

Regionwide active cases rose by 368 with Carter (+52), Greene (+66), Hawkins (+42), Johnson (+13), Sullivan (+86), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+110) counties all reporting an increase in active cases. Hancock County’s count of 46 was steady from Thursday.

With Friday’s increase, Greene County (562 active cases) joined Sullivan (1,009) and Washington counties (1,134) as the only counties in the region to surpass their previous record for active cases before the reporting change. Prior to Friday, Greene County’s all-time high for active cases was 544 on Sept. 1. Both Carter (+403) and Hawkins (+389) have a record number of active cases since the Sept. 3 reduction.

Of the state’s 95 counties, Washington County has the 8th most active cases, while Sullivan‘s count is 10th. Only 10 counties in Tennessee have more than 1,000 active cases.

Statewide, there were 47,457 active cases — shattering the previous record of 43,657 reported on Nov. 23. The state’s active case count has risen by nearly 7,000 since Monday.

State sets record for new cases in a week as NETN nears its record

Since Monday, Tennessee has reported 35,668 new cases of COVID-19 — already topping the single-week record for new cases set last week. The state’s two highest single-day new case counts have been reported this week, each greater than 8,000 cases. Tennessee has yet to report fewer than 6,000 cases in a day this week.

In Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, the region’s record for new cases in a week was just shy of being broken on Friday. Since Monday the region has added, 2,658 reported infections — 51 short of the record 2,709 reported last week. The record is likely to fall Saturday.

Ballad reports record number of patients on ventilators

Ballad Health reported a slight uptick in the number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at their hospitals on Friday, while the system also reported a record number of patients on ventilators.

As of Friday, Ballad had 309 (+3) inpatients following a night with 43 admissions and 40 discharges. There were 64 (-5) people in intensive care and 39 (+4) on ventilators. Eleven others were awaiting test results. There were 54 available beds designated for COVID-19 care on Friday, a decrease of one from Thursday.

“As cases in our region remain high, please continue to wear a mask, socially distance and stay home if possible,” Ballad said in a Tweet.

Deaths continue to rise in NETN, statewide

Tennessee is nearing a record for new deaths in a week with 384 since Monday, five below the record 389 reported last week. Regionally, 42 deaths have been reported — 14 shy of the record 56 reported last week.

On Friday, Northeast Tennessee added nine new fatalities — 10.3% of the state’s total of 87. Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties each reported two new deaths, while Washington County added one.