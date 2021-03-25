Northeast Tennessee’s active case count grew again on Thursday, the ninth day in a row with an increase in active cases.
Since March 16, when the streak of increases began, active cases have risen by 32.4% to 1,046 as of Thursday. Washington County, which saw the largest increase in actives case in the region over the past two weeks, saw its active case count rise by 25 Thursday, the most in the region. Washington County now has 300 active cases, its first time at the 300 mark since Feb. 7.
Johnson (1), Sullivan (14) and Unicoi (1) also reported increases in active cases on Thursday. Sullivan County (389) has the most active cases in the region.
Overall, the region added 117 new cases, bringing its seven-day new case average to 105.7, the highest rate since Feb. 20. Tennessee’s seven-day new case average was 1,341 on Thursday, its highest rate since March 1.
There were also eight new reported hospitalizations in the region, half of which were reported in Sullivan County. Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties each added one new hospitalization as well. It’s the most new hospitalizations reported in a single day since Feb. 17, and brought the weekly total to 13 since Monday.
Carter County will host vaccination drive next week
Carter County is hosting two first-come first-served vaccination drives next week at the Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility, 386 TN-91, Elizabethton.
The vaccination drives will be held Monday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. No appointments are needed, and they are open to everyone 16 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used. used.
{iframe style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCarterCountyTennessee%2Fposts%2F1632727553591950&width=500&show_text=true&height=391&appId” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”500” height=”391”}{/iframe}