Where Can I Get Tested?

Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:

Carter County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Wednesday, Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.

Greene County: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 4850 Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville, 423-798-1749.

Hancock County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.

Hawkins County-Church Hill: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.

Hawkins County-Rogersville: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.

Johnson County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.

Sullivan County-Blountville: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. Call (423) 279-2777 to register.

Unicoi County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.

Washington County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.

Note: COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.