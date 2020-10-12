Northeast Tennessee reported five new novel coronavirus-related deaths as the region’s already record streak of consecutive days with more than 150 new cases was extended to four.
The Northeast Correctional Complex, located in Johnson County with an annex in Carter County, reported two new COVID-19 deaths among inmates, though the county only reported one additional fatality. The prison has now seen four inmates die after testing positive for the virus, and has 233 active cases as of last week. There are 113 inactive cases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 189 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,646.
- 190 total deaths. Five new deaths were reported on Monday in Carter (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+1).
- 63 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,995.
- 1,461 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 20, Greene 29, Hancock 1, Hawkins 22, Johnson 9, Sullivan 54, Unicoi 2, Washington 52.
- Active cases by county: Carter 119, Greene 171, Hancock 3, Hawkins 123, Johnson 291, Sullivan 428, Unicoi 11, Washington 315.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, extending a record streak for consecutive days with 150-plus new infections to four. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a two-day streak with more than 150 new cases has only been recorded twice: Between July 31-Aug. 1 and Aug 12-13. Minus a record day as a result of the prison outbreak last week, the 189 new cases is the most since Aug. 22. Only seven times (including last week’s record) has the region recorded more than 180 new cases.
There were also five more fatalities, at least one of which was an inmate at the prison, though the Tennessee Department of Correction reported two inmate deaths, suggesting Johnson County will add at least one more death in the coming days. Carter (+1), Sullivan (+2) and Washington (+1) counties also reported new deaths, bringing the region’s confirmed total to 190. The five new deaths reported Monday nearly equals last week’s total of six.
Active cases also rose on Monday, increasing by 121 and remaining at a record level since the state’s reporting adjustment on Sept. 3. Since last Monday, active cases in the region have risen by 63.78%. Sullivan County saw the largest increase in active cases with 37 new ones, followed by Washington (+31), Greene (+22), Hawkins (+16) and Carter (+14) counties. Hancock and Johnson counties saw their totals increase by one, while Unicoi’s was unchanged.
Sullivan (+54) and Washington (+52) accounted for 56% of the region’s new cases on Monday, and account for 50.8% of the region’s active cases as well.
Testing remained high on Monday following a record week for testing, with 2,210 new tests reported — the third most tests ever recorded in the region for a single day. Despite the increased testing, the positive rate remained high at 9.05%.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities fell by one to 98 on Monday after cresting at 100 last Thursday for the first time in more than a month — increasing by 40 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 8.
While the number of hospitalized patients appears to be stabilizing, the number of critical care patients dropped significantly from Friday’s totals. The number of people in intensive care dropped by six to 15, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped by three to eight.
As of Monday, there were 29 designated COVID-19 beds, up from 24 on Friday.
There were six new hospitalizations reported Monday in Carter (+1), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+1) counties. While below the totals seen in late July and throughout August, the six new hospitalizations is the most reported since Oct. 2, which was also a six-hospitalization day. With the increase in new cases regionwide, however, hospitalizations will likely increase in the coming weeks.
School-age children
There were 24 new cases among the region’s school-age children reported on Monday, the fourth consecutive day with more than 20 cases in the 5-18-year-old age group. Over that four-day span, the region has added nearly 90 new cases in the age group. New cases were reported in Carter (+3), Greene (+4) Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+8) and Washington (+8).
ETSU
The number of active cases at East Tennessee State University continued its slow decline on Friday, dropping by one to 14 after peaking at 29 at the end of September. Of the 14, one is a staff member and 13 are students. There were 17 people quarantined in ETSU housing, a drop of one from Thursday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home increased by eight on Monday, up to 70, continuing a steady rise over the last several weeks.
In total, 545 (+9) cases have been attributed to Mountain Home, with 445 (+1) inactive. Thirty have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,965 new cases for a total of 217,682 since tracking began in March. 207,669 confirmed and 10,013 probable.
- 7 new deaths reported for a total of 2,774.
- 194,836 projected inactive cases.
- 846 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 39,215 new tests for a total of 3.20 million.
State data analysis
For the ninth straight day, Tennessee reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections — the second longest streak the state has reported. Tennessee’s 2,965 new cases were the most reported since July 31, and is the fourth highest single-day total ever reported. This comes after the state saw tremendous growth in its average new case count last week, adding 1,925.5 new cases on average between Monday and Sunday — the fourth highest average ever reported.
There were 20,072 active cases statewide on Monday, a record number since the state’s reporting adjustment on Sept. 3. Active cases are up 34.8% statewide since last Monday.
The state reported seven new deaths on Monday after reported nine on Sunday — the first two-day streak with fewer than 10 new deaths in more than a month.