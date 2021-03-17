Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reported 102 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, leading to a slight increase in active infections, which rose by seven.

That’s the fourth time in the past eight days that the region reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, but the first time this week. Five counties reported double-digit increases in new cases, with Sullivan County (38) adding the most. Washington (+22), Hawkins (+11), Carter (+10) and Greene (+10) also reported at least 10 new cases.

Wednesday’s new case count also caused the region’s active infections to rise slightly, by seven to 797. Active cases have also increased in four of the past eight days, though they have been moderate gains. And while there are more active cases than there were last Wednesday, the current active case count remains below last week’s high of 804 reported on Saturday.

Only Hancock (-2), Sullivan (-11) and Unicoi (0) counties didn’t see any increases in their active case counts.

Region’s seven-day positivity rate tops 10% for first time in a month

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate topped 10% for the first time since Feb. 17 on Wednesday, rising to 10.16%. The increase is likely partially due to a sharp decline in testing since the end of last week, though the increase first began more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the region reported 892 new tests, 9.87% of which were positive. Johnson County had the highest daily positivity rate at 12.12% of 33 tests, followed by Carter (11.9% of 84 tests) and Unicoi (11.36% of 44 tests) counties. Greene (10.1%), Sullivan (10.21%) and Washington (10.8%) also had a single-day positivity rate higher than 10%.

Ballad hospitalizations see slight increase

Ballad Health on Wednesday reported a net increase of three people hospitalized with the coronavirus systemwide, bringing its total back to 70, where its hovered for much of the past two weeks. Since March 5, hospitalizations remained steady between 67 and 73.

Of those hospitalized, 14 (+7) patients were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators.