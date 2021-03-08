Northeast Tennessee reported its fewest new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 1 on Monday, dropping its seven-day case rate to the lowest point since Sept. 13.

On Monday, the region added 25 new cases, one new hospitalization and no new virus-related deaths. The region’s seven-day new case average fell to 65.2 as a result, the lowest since the region averaged 56.5 new cases per day on Sept. 13. It is only the fifth time since August that Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate fell below 70, including the last three days in a row.

Washington County was the region’s only county to report more than 10 new infections on Monday, adding 12. Monday’s new case count also led active cases to fall to 768, the fewest since Sept. 24. Active cases haven’t dropped below 700 since the state changed the definition of active cases on Sept. 3.

Ballad’s critical care patients fall

Ballad Health reported a marked decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in intensive care and on ventilators Monday, with ventilator patients falling its lowest point since at least August.

As of Monday, the hospital system had 10 (-5) patients in the ICU and five (-3) on ventilators. A total of 70 people were hospitalized, which remained steady since Friday. The number of ICU patients is the fewest since there were eight reported on Sept. 23, while ventilator patients are at their lowest point since Ballad began releasing its scorecard on Aug. 5.

Ballad reported 14 admissions and 10 discharges since Sunday, with 53 (-1) beds available.