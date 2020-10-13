Northeast Tennessee reported only 433 new tests on Tuesday after averaging more than 1,600 new tests per day over the last eight days, leading to a drop in the number of new and active cases reported — and sending the region's positive test rate north of 20%.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 87 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,733.
- 192 total deaths. A new death was reported in both Sullivan and Washington counties.
- 131 new projected inactive cases for a total of 9,126.
- 1,415 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene 9, Hancock 0, Hawkins 9, Johnson 2, Sullivan 43, Unicoi 2, Washington 22.
- Active cases by county: Carter 105, Greene 170, Hancock 2, Hawkins 122, Johnson 280, Sullivan 418, Unicoi 11, Washington 307.
Local data analysis
Northeast Tennessee counties reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak of days with 150-plus new infections, though the drop is most likely due to a massive drop in testing. From Monday to Tuesday, the number of new tests fell by more than 80%, while the positive test rate reached its highest point since Sept. 7, with 21.25% of tests coming back positive.
As a result, the region's active case count fell by 46 to 1,415, with no regional county reporting an increase in active cases and only one (Unicoi) reporting no change. Three counties saw their active case counts fall by at least 10 on Tuesday: Carter (-14), Johnson (-11) and Sullivan (-10). Overall, active cases are still up 54.6% from last Tuesday — an increase of 400.
Two new deaths were reported in the region on Tuesday, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties. They are the 191st and 192nd deaths reported in the region, and the 39th and 42nd for each county, respectively. Greene County still has the highest death toll in the region with 48.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose back up to 100 on Tuesday, the second day it's hit the century mark in the last week after going more than a month without doing so — a rise that began late last month when the system had 63 hospitalizations. Tuesday's mark is the second-highest since Sept. 2, topped only by the 103 reported last Thursday.
Despite the high number of hospitalizations, the number of critical care patients — those in intensive care or on ventilators — continued to drop for the second straight day on Tuesday. Ballad reported 14 patients in the ICU, and seven on ventilators, both decreases of one from Monday's totals.
Northeast Tennessee reported nine new hospitalizations on Tuesday, the most since Sept. 22. Through two days this week, the region has reported 15 new hospitalizations after reporting 19 in the seven days prior. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+4) and Washington (+3) counties.
School-age children
After a four-day streak with 20-plus new cases among the region's 5-18 year olds, Northeast Tennessee reported just five new cases: Two each in Greene and Washington counties and one in Sullivan County.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University's active case count dropped by six over the weekend, down to eight as of Monday evening. ETSU's active case count has been trending downward since it peaked at 29 late last month. There was no change in the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing, which remained at 17. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
One new case was reported on Monday, bringing the overall total to 253 — 211 students and 42 staff members.
Mountain Home VA
There were 69 active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home as of Tuesday, a drop of one from Monday's total. Mountain Home has reported 555 (+10) total cases, of which 456 (+11) are considered inactive. Thirty have died.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,147 new cases for a total of 218,829 since tracking began in March. 208,606 confirmed and 10,223 probable.
- 23 new deaths reported for a total of 2,797.
- 196,940 projected inactive cases.
- 1,068 hospitalizations as of Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 13,694 new tests for a total of 3.21 million.
State Data analysis
Though the number of new cases dropped significantly on Tuesday, it remained above 1,000 for the 10th consecutive day — nine shy of the record set in July and August. This drop, much like the one locally, is likely due to a drop in testing. As a result of the drop, active cases in the state also fell sharply, decreasing by nearly 1,000 to 19,092.
Twenty-three new deaths were reported, snapping a two-day streak with fewer than 10 new deaths. Through two days this week, 30 new deaths have been reported.