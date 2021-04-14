Northeast Tennessee reported 146 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with two-thirds of them in Sullivan (45) and Washington (52) counties.

Over the past week, Sullivan (295) and Washington (294) counties have reported nearly identical new case counts, and account for 60.5% of the region's new cases reported over that time. While Sullivan and Washington counties are the region's most populous, their share of the region's new case load over the last week is slightly larger than their share of the region's population (56.1%).

Carter (127) and Hawkins (104) are the only other counties in the region that reported more than 100 new cases in the past seven days.

Unsurprisingly, due to the number of cases reported in the two counties, they also account for nearly all of the region's new hospitalizations (81.8%) and deaths (75%) over the past week. Regionwide, there have been eight new deaths and 22 new hospitalizations reported in the past seven days, along with 973 new infections.

In terms of active cases, Sullivan County (526) leads the region with Washington County (447) following. Both counties are well ahead of the rest of Northeast Tennessee, however, with Carter County (177) the next closest. Greene (142) and Hawkins (144) also have more than 100 active cases.