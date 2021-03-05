Northeast Tennessee reported 99 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, along with four new virus-related fatalities.

The region's new case count was above 90 for the third-straight day, the longest streak since Feb. 16-20. Over the past seven days, the region is averaging 74.4 new cases per day, a slight bump from Thursday's rate of 71.8 but still below Wednesday's rate of 78.5. Sullivan County was responsible for the majority of the region's new case count, adding 58 on Friday.

The region's eight counties also reported four new deaths, three of which were in Hawkins County. Sullivan County added one new death as well, bringing the region's total to 1,004.

Ballad hospitalizations fall by eight, at lowest point since Sept. 29

Ballad Health reported 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its facilities on Friday, its lowest count since there were 67 on Sept. 29.

The total represents a decrease of eight from Wednesday's count, while the number of patients in intensive care fell by one to 15. There were eight people on ventilators, an increase of one from Wednesday. The hospital system reported six new admissions and 11 discharges since Thursday. There are 54 available COVID-designated beds, an increase of 10 from Wednesday.

South African coronavirus variant reported in Tennessee

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Tennessee to its list of states with at least one case of the coronavirus variant B.1.351, commonly known as the South African variant, a strain of the virus that may make vaccines less effective, though they still offer protection. There is no evidence to suggest this variant causes more severe illness.

Tennessee is now among 16 states and Washington D.C. to report cases of B.1.351, with a total of 68 cases reported nationwide.

There have also been 18 CDC-confirmed cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, reported in Tennessee, a variant that's much more transmissible and potentially more deadly. In January, the CDC estimated the U.K. variant would become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. by the end of March. Nationwide, more than 2,600 cases of it have been reported across 48 states and territories.

Jonesborough churches, Oak Hill School to toll bells in honor of COVID dead

Jonesborough United Methodist Church, Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, Central Christian Church and the Oak Hill School will toll their bells on Saturday in honor of those lost to COVID-19 in the region. The bells will ring at 12 p.m. on Saturday.