How Can I Get Vaccinated?

All Northeast Tennessee counties are now vaccinating those 65 and older, while most are vaccinating those in phase 1c of vaccination. Sullivan County will not enter phase 1c until March 15.

Not sure if you're eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.

To register for a vaccine, visit bit.ly/2ZVJS8c. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments in Abingdon, Elizabethton, Kingsport and Norton, which you can register for by visiting http://bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. To find other vaccination sites, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. while supplies last. Check bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.