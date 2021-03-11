Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 100 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections for the second-straight day on Thursday, the first time in three weeks the region saw consecutive days with at least 100 new cases.
On Thursday, the region added 117 new infections, the bulk of which were reported in Sullivan County (57). Hawkins (16) and Washington (18) were the only other counties with more than 10 new reported cases. Thursday’s seven-day new case average, 73.7, was the highest it’s been since last Friday. There were 516 cases reported in total over the last week.
Thursday’s new cases caused active cases to increase slightly in the region, with 753 (+11) reported across its eight counties. Hancock (1), Johnson (6), Sullivan (13), Unicoi (3) and Washington (2) reported increases in active cases.
Notably, the region’s seven-day positive test rate rose for the third-straight day on Thursday, up to 7.46% from 7.02% on Monday. That rate hasn’t increased in three consecutive days since Feb. 2-4. The last time it grew in four-straight days was between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4.