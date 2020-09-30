Northeast Tennessee counties conducted more than triple the average number of tests reported on Monday and Tuesday, leading to a marked increase in new and active cases, though no new deaths were reported in the region.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 146 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,038.
- 172 total deaths. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
- 86 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,015.
- 851 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 19, Greene 16, Hancock 2, Hawkins 16, Johnson 20, Sullivan 34, Unicoi 1, Washington 38.
- Active cases by county: Carter 81, Greene 89, Hancock 4, Hawkins 84, Johnson 117, Sullivan 213, Unicoi 21, Washington 242.
Data analysis
After averaging 400.5 new tests per day on Monday and Tuesday, Northeast Tennessee counties reported 1,620 new tests with Washington County reporting 426 alone. Wednesday’s jump led to a large increase in active cases and new cases which had been down to start the week. The positive test rate for Wednesday was 9.75%.
Active cases rose in seven of the eight counties (Unicoi didn’t report any change) and active cases overall rose by 60 to 851. Johnson County (+13) reported the largest increase in active cases, followed by Greene (+11) and Washington (+10) counties. Johnson (117), Sullivan (213) and Washington (242) counties remain the only ones with more than 100 active cases. Inactive cases, which are automatically calculated after 14 days, increased by 86.
After seven new deaths on Tuesday, none were reported in the upper eight counties on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Ballad Health officials released the number of in-house deaths reported across the healthcare system for the first time, showing the average age of those who die in Ballad hospitals is 76 years old, though the range extends from 44-100. According to Ballad, the 148 deaths in its hospitals account for roughly half of all deaths reported in its 21-county service area since March.
Hospitalizations
Ballad reported a six-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, bringing the total to 76 — 13 more than on Monday. In addition, the system continues to see the number of patients on ventilators (12) and in intensive care (17), which doubled over a two-day period late last week, remain at their highest levels since the beginning of the month.
Both general and ICU bed capacity was above 95% as of Wednesday.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials said the rise in critical care patients was likely due to an influx of patients coming from long-term care facilities, who account for 10-15% of their hospitalizations.
“We are seeing some more elderly patients in the hospital as well that could cause (an increase in critical care patients),” Ballad’s Chief Operations Officer Eric Deaton said. Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said the rise could also be attributed to a rise in new cases earlier in the month, as hospitalizations can lag behind new cases by several weeks.
Northeast Tennessee reported five new hospitalizations on Wednesday, one each in Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties and two in Washington County.
School-age children
There were 22 new cases reported among school-aged children (5-18 years old) on Wednesday. New cases were reported in Carter (+5), Greene (+5), Hawkins (+4), Johnson (+3), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+2) counties.
On Wednesday, Johnson City Schools reported 108 students in quarantine, nine in isolation and 106 pending test results. Eighteen staff members were in quarantine and three were in isolation, with one staff member pending results.
On Sept. 21, there were 80 total Johnson City Schools students in quarantine, 10 in isolation, 68 students pending results, 12 staff members in quarantine, one staff member in isolation, and two pending results.
Students and staff in quarantine are defined as those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain home until cleared to return to school. Isolation is required for someone who tests positive and needs to wait until being cleared to return.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University’s active case dropped again on Tuesday, down to 14 after peaking at 29 on Thursday. ETSU’s data is updated weekday evenings, and this data reflects totals as of Tuesday. The university also reported 30 people were in quarantine in on-campus housing, a number that could include positive cases, probable infections or close contacts.
Through two days this week the university has reported four new cases.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home continued to rise on Wednesday after weeks of decrease, up two to 55. There have been a total of 475 cases attributed to Mountain Home, with 393 considered inactive or convalescent. There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday, and the death toll sits at 27.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,528 new cases for a total of 196,139 since tracking began in March. 188,505 confirmed and 7,634 probable.
- 34 new deaths reported for a total of 2,454.
- 179,332 projected inactive cases.
- 806 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, up 11 from Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 23,655 new tests for a total of 2.87 million.
Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian contributed to this report.