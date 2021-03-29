Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day novel coronavirus test positivity rate rose to 12.86% on Monday, the highest it’s been since late January.
Since falling to a low of 7.02% on March 8, the region’s seven-day positivity rate has increased by 83.1%, crossing the 12.5%-mark for the first time since Jan. 23 on Saturday. The rising positivity rate corresponds with a slight decrease in testing, though new cases are also up significantly in recent weeks — indicating the increase is more so due to higher circulation of the virus in the community than a decline in testing.
In the three weeks leading up to March 8, the region was averaging about 848 new tests per day, a number that’s dropped by 90 to 758 in the three weeks since, about a 10% decline. Over the last seven days, however, the region is averaging about 729 new tests per day, about a 14% decline from late-February and early March.
Active cases, which fell to 1,128 (-22 from Friday) over the weekend, rose to 1,160 on Monday. Total active cases increased by 32 from Sunday, with no county in the region reporting a decrease in active cases.
Ballad’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 90
Ballad Health on Monday reported 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities, an increase of nine from Friday’s total.
It is the second time in the last week hospitalizations have risen above 90, with Monday’s total the most Ballad has seen since Feb. 17. Hospitalizations haven’t risen above 100 since 107.
Of those hospitalized, 24 (+2) were in intensive care units, which is the most reported since Jan. 29.
There were also 11 people on ventilators, a decrease of two from Friday. COVID-dedicated bed capacity remained steady at 19.
Vaccination events planned in Carter, Hawkins and Unicoi counties
The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting several vaccination events this week in Carter, Hawkins and Unicoi counties:
Tuesday:
- 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
- 386 Tenn. Highway 91, Elizabethton (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday:
- 4850 E. Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon.
The Northeast Regional Health Office events in Carter and Hawkins counties do not require appointments. For the events in Greene and Unicoi counties, you can book an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov.
The Northeast Regional Health Office events will use the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.