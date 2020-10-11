160 new cases reported on Sunday
Northeast Tennessee counties reported at least 1,000 new tests for the eighth straight day on Sunday, tying the record for such a streak as active cases continue to rise — remaining at a record level with an increase of 75 on Sunday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 160 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,457.
- 185 total deaths. No new deaths reported on Sunday.
- 85 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,932.
- 1,340 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 28, Hancock 0, Hawkins 9, Johnson 8, Sullivan 62, Unicoi 1, Washington 37.
- Active cases by county: Carter 105, Greene 149, Hancock 3, Hawkins 107, Johnson 290, Sullivan 391, Unicoi 11, Washington 284.
Local data analysis
For the third straight day, Northeast Tennessee reported 150-plus cases on Sunday, the first time that has ever been recorded in the region. A two-day streak has been reported multiple times, however, most recently between Aug 12-13.
The region also set a record for the average number of new cases in a week, with 160.7, though that is mainly due to an outbreak at a Johnson County prison earlier this week. Minus the 212 cases attributed to the Northeast Correctional Complex, however, this was still the third-highest one week average the region has recorded with an average of 130.4 new cases — the most since Aug. 3-9.
Active cases also rose again on Sunday, up 75 from Saturday’s total to 1,340. The total is a record since the state changed how active/inactive cases are reported in early September. Four of the region’s eight counties reported an increase in active cases, with Sullivan County reporting the largest jump at 42. Carter (+3), Greene (+18) and Washington (+19) also reported increases. Hawkins’ total fell by three, while Johnson’s fell by four. Hancock and Unicoi counties reported no change.
The records comes as the region reported a record number of new tests for a week with 11,071 new tests conducted, topping the 9,927 tests reported between July 27-Aug. 3. Of those 11,071 new tests, 11.03% of them were positive. The region’s positive test rate suggests that, despite the record number of tests being done, more is needed to get below a 5% positive test rate.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the weekly death toll at six, and the overall toll at 185.
Hospitalizations
There was only one new hospitalization on Sunday, reported in Hawkins County. Since Monday, the region only reported 19 new hospitalizations, the second straight week with a decrease and the fewest number of new hospitalizations since the region reported 12 between June 28-July 5.
With the increase in new cases regionwide, however, hospitalizations will likely increase in the coming weeks.
School-age children
For the third-straight day and fourth day this week, Northeast Tennessee reported 20-plus new cases among 5-18 year olds. Since Monday, 106 cases have been diagnosed in this age group. New cases were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+5), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+6) and Washington (+7). Unicoi County’s case count was reduced by one after reported two new on Saturday.
Mountain Home VA
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home increased by two to 62 on Sunday, but no new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 30. A total of 536 (+2) cases have been attributed to the facility, with 444 (+0) considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,068 new cases for a total of 214,717 since tracking began in March. 204,848 confirmed and 9,869 probable.
- 9 new deaths reported for a total of 2,767.
- 193,849 projected inactive cases.
- 985 hospitalizations as of Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 30,953 new tests for a total of 3.16 million.
State Data analysis
Tennessee reported 1,000-plus new cases for the eighth straight day on Sunday with 2,068 new cases reported — bringing the daily average since Monday up to 1,929.5. That is the fourth highest weekly average ever reported in the state, and the highest since the week of July 27-Aug. 2.
The state reported nine new deaths on Sunday, the first time there were fewer than 10 new deaths since Sept. 27. Since Monday, 190 deaths were reported, the fourth highest weekly toll.
Tennessee reported a post-adjustment record of 18,101 active cases on Sunday, more than 1,000 higher than the previous record of 17,027 and an increase of 1,168 from Saturday.