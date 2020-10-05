Region records 121 new cases on Monday; no new deaths
Northeast Tennessee counties reported 2,360 new tests on Monday, a single-day record, with the region’s positive test rate remaining below 6% for the second time in as many days — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since at least July. In September, there were only three days with a positive test rate below 6%.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 121 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,454.
- 179 total deaths. No new deaths reported on Monday.
- 56 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,383.
- 892 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 16, Greene 16, Hancock 0, Hawkins 23, Johnson 12, Sullivan 28, Unicoi 2, Washington 24.
- Active cases by county: Carter 70, Greene 96, Hancock 5, Hawkins 94, Johnson 100, Sullivan 265, Unicoi 13, Washington 249.
Data analysis
Last week, after averaging more than 1,300 new tests per day, the region’s average number of new tests fell by about 400 with a positive test rate near 10%. On Monday, the region set a record for new tests and reported a positive test rate below 6% for the second day in a row — a positive development. With the record number of new tests, 2,360, Northeast Tennessee saw its case total grow by 121 while its active case count increased by 65.
Sullivan (+28), Washington (+24) and Hawkins (+23) counties added the most new cases, while Sullivan (+23), Hawkins (+15) and Greene (+13) counties reported the largest increases in active case counts. Washington County’s active cases increased by seven, which led to Sullivan County taking over as the county with the most active cases in the region. Sullivan (265), Washington (249) and Johnson (100) are still the only counties with more than 100 active cases, though Greene (96) and Hawkins (94) both have at least 90. No county reported a drop in active cases on Monday, though Hancock and Unicoi counties did not increase.
Overall, active cases remain on a slight upward trend that began on Sept. 23 and have increased by 149 in the timespan. The 892 active cases is the fourth most the region has reported since the state changed how active/inactive cases are reported, and the most in a month.
No new deaths were reported on Monday.
Hospitalizations
Following a rapid increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, Ballad Health reported a decrease in hospitalized patients on Monday — down from 99 to 94 with six others awaiting test results. Last week, hospitalizations rose 57% following weeks of steady decrease.
Of those hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care and 10 are on ventilators. On Friday, those numbers were 20 and 11, respectively. The number of critical care patients rose quickly the week prior to the rise in hospitalizations, and has remained high since. Prior to the increase, the number of ICU and ventilator patients was in the single digits.
In a statement Friday evening, a spokeswoman for Ballad Health said there’s no specific cause behind the increase, but it could indicate more community spread is occurring and encouraged “everyone to continue COVID-19 prevention efforts, especially mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene.”
There were four new hospitalizations in the region on Monday, reported in Greene (+2), Hawkins and Johnson counties.
School-age children
There were nine new cases reported among the region’s 5-18 year olds. with Washington County (+5) the only one reporting more than one. Other cases were reported in Carter, Hawkins, Johnson and Sullivan counties.
ETSU
As of Friday evening, East Tennessee State University had 18 active cases among 15 students and three staff, along with 30 others quarantined in ETSU housing.
Of the 239 cases diagnosed since late June, 221 are considered inactive. Last week, 22 cases were diagnosed — the most since early September. Of the 22 new cases, 16 are considered active.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported a new COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the total to 28. In addition, there have been 502 documented cases, of which 61 are active — an increase of six from Thursday. There are 413 convalescent or inactive cases.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,489 new cases for a total of 203,699 since tracking began in March. 195,220 confirmed and 8,479 probable.
- 20 new deaths reported for a total of 2,597.
- 186,221 projected inactive cases.
- 815 hospitalizations as of Sunday, up 11 from Saturday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 44,101 new tests for a total of three million.
Analysis
After bottoming out at 13,722 on Oct 2-3, Tennessee’s active case count has risen by more than 1,000 over the last two days, up to 14,881. Despite the increase, no clear trend up or down appears to be developing in the state’s active case count, having hovered around 13,000-15,000 since mid-September.
The state reported 2,489 new cases on Monday, the first 2,000-plus day since Sept. 20, and the most new cases reported July.
Twenty new deaths were reported on Monday, following the state’s third week with at least 200 COVID-19 deaths. Since March, the virus has led to the deaths of 2,597 Tennesseans.